Liam Payne Looks Haggard Following Hospitalization With Serious Kidney Infection

The One Direction singer is 'so sorry' to his fans for putting on hold a series of shows after he was taken to hospital because of a serious kidney infection.

Aug 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne is admitted to hospital with a "serious kidney infection." The 29-year-old pop star - who found fame as part of One Direction - has been forced to cancel a series of gigs in South America after spending some time in hospital.

"It's with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I've been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it's something I wouldn't wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover," Liam wrote on Instagram.

The chart-topping star is now trying to reschedule his tour dates, and he's also offered an apology to his fans. His post continued, "I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets, I'm so sorry."

"We're working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon."

Liam also addressed the issue in an accompanying video, revealing that he has "the best people around [him]" as he continues his recovery. The "Strip That Down" hitmaker said, "This really is the last news I want to be telling you but basically I've been a little bit unwell recently."

"I ended up in hospital with a bad kidney infection. We started rehearsals and I've been advised that now is really not the right time to be travelling on the road while I recover from this. I've got the best people around me at home trying to help me recover as we speak, but yeah we're gonna have to reschedule the tour."

