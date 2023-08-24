'Dumb' Kevin Hart Forced to Use Wheelchair Following Humbling Race Against Athlete

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The actor/comedian shares on his Instagram account a video of himself in a wheelchair, noting he tore some of his core muscles after attempting to race against a former NFL player.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Hart injured himself following a humbling experience. The actor/comedian shared on Instagram a video of himself in a wheelchair, noting he tore some of his core muscles after attempting to race against a NFL player.

"Ladies and gentlemen, age 40 is real," the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor began in his video, which was posted on his page on Wednesday, August 23. "To all my men and ladies out there that are 40 years old and above, it's not a game. Respect that age or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it."

He added, "This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. I don't want you to be alarmed, but I'm in a wheelchair." He further explained, "Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff. Trying to go out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my a** down."

"The Upside" actor went on to say that it all started with a little debate about who's faster between him and former NFL player Stevan Ridley, who used to play for the New England Patriots. "We go out there, we go run the 40 yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s**t," Kevin recalled. "Tore my lower abdomen. My adductors are torn, I don't even know what that is but I tore them. I tore those two. I can't walk, sit my a** down. This is 44."

The funnyman then expressed regret for doing the race. "What I am doing? Why did I even race? Stupid as s**t ever, now I can't walk 'cause I'm somewhere trying to get the title fastest n***a at the barbecue. What was I thinking, son?" he asked, before dubbing himself "the stupidest man alive."

In the caption, Kevin further fumed at himself. "44 and sitting my a** down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f**k am I doing???? I blew my s**t….I'm done. FML," so he wrote.

Kevin received well wishes from fans and fellow famous friends in the comments section. Will Smith wrote, "Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!" Sherri Shepherd, meanwhile, asked Kevin to come to her talk show "so you can talk about further."

You can share this post!