Zendaya Explains Why She's Keeping Her Tom Holland Romance in Private

Despite having a huge online following, including more than 180 million Instagram followers, the 26-year-old actress feels she's still managed to retain a degree of control over her life.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman is determined to "control" what she shares with the outside world. The 26-year-old actress has a huge online following, including more than 180 million Instagram followers, but Zendaya feels she's still managed to retain a degree of control over her life.

The Hollywood star, who is dating her "Spider-Man" co-star Tom Holland, told the September issue of ELLE magazine, "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

She further elaborated, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Zendaya first found fame as a child, but interest in her personal life has spiked in recent years. The actress, who plays Rue Bennett, a drug-addicted teenager, in the hit HBO drama series "Euphoria", noticed a "visceral change" in the spring of 2022, when she was filming a project in Boston.

She said, "After the last 'Spider-Man' and the last season of 'Euphoria', there was a visceral change. Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating. Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I'd be like, 'I'd love to, but I think I could ruin everybody's night. Because it's just not going to be fun once I'm there.' "

