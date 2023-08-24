Angelina Jolie's Mystery Tattoo Revealed After Brad Pitt Diss Speculation

Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock Celebrity

The 'Eternals' star has actually debuted her new middle finger tattoo earlier this week before her tattoo artist responds to a fan theory that the ink was a reference to her ex-husband.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie's mystery tattoo that recently sparked wild speculation has been unveiled. The eyebrow-raising ink actually has nothing to do with her ex Brad Pitt despite a fan theory that it was a reference to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor.

The Oscar-winning actress actually showed off the design of her new ink earlier this week, before it gained attention on social media. On Sunday, August 20, she stepped out in New York City and posed for the camera when leaving her brand Atelier Jolie's new studio space.

In paparazzi pictures, the 48-year-old waved one of her hands to the camera, revealing a small dagger designed to look like it's piercing her skin on her inner middle finger. She looked chic in a black robe while holding a bag in her other hand and wearing dark shades.

Angelina Jolie showed off her middle finger tattoo in New York City.

Angelina's tattoo artist has also responded to speculation that the actress took aim at her ex-husband with the fresh ink. After teasing the tattoo design, Mr. K took to the comment section of his own Instagram post to clarify, "It's NOTHING related with Brad Pitt."

Angelina's tattoo artist responded to speculation about her mystery tattoo design.

In another comment, he explained why he covered Angelina's tattoo on the photo he posted on his social media page. "Guys it's photoshopped for cover the tattoo. Let me post actual tattoo photo very soon :)" he clarified.

Mr. K previously posted the image to share his excitement after getting the honor to give Angeline the new ink. "Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her. Guess what she got on her palm?" he wrote in the caption, prompting some people to speculate if the two lines on her middle fingers read, "F**k Brad."

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016 after two years of marriage and more than 10 years together. The former spouses, who share six children together, are still embroiled in a long and bitter custody battle over their minor children.

