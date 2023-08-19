 

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

The 'Respect My Cryppin' ' rapper, who shares two young children with Jaidyn, is caught shouting at his baby mama because she can't spit her lines properly after several attempts.

AceShowbiz - Things are not always sweet between Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis. The "Respect My Cryppin' " rapper was recently caught yelling at his girlfriend and baby mama after she flubbed her lines in the recording studio.

In a video surfacing online, Blueface and Jaidyn could be seen collaborating on an unnamed song. The song lyric required the mom of two to spit "last time I checked, I checked out," but she was unable to say the words.

After the third failed try, Blueface lost his temper. "Damn! What the f**k?" he fumed while slapping his leg. "What don't you know? WHAT THE HELL! What don't you know? One plus one equals f**king two. What don't you know?"

The pair then go back and forth for a little while, with Jaidyn calling Blueface "mean." In return, the Los Angeles native then offered a half-hearted apology.

Blueface and Jaidyn's argument came a few weeks after he surprised her with a brand new Mercedes G-Wagon. In a video, the emcee could be seen taking Jaidyn and their two kids to what seems to be a car dealership as she had a blindfold on.

Jaidyn couldn't believe it at first, prompting the rapper to say, "You know you a superstar and s**t now. You can't just be [riding in anything]. Moments later, the couple and their children left the building with Jaidyn behind the wheel. The family was riding out while jamming to Jaidyn's recent single, "Stewie".

Days later, Blueface boasted about his 12 days of staying loyal to Jaidyn. "If I cheat Ima let y'all know ima make this a trend lol today marks 12 days y'all better root for me an encourage me my Bm ain't been with nobody else in 10 years I can try alil harder this time around I ain't gone find nobody else like her," he tweeted at the time. "It's been about 2 weeks since I cheated I think ima go for 3 she's worth it."

