GloRilla Applauded by Fans for Hilariously Firing Back at Lil Duval's 'Marry, F**k, Kill' Joke

  • Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - GloRilla has a hilarious response to Lil Duval's recent joke. After firing back at the former rapper for dragging her name in his tweet, the "Tomorrow 2" raptress gained praise from many online users.

On Thursday, August 17, Duval penned on Twitter, "Out of Sukihana, Sexxy Redd, GloRilla……Marry, f**K, kill." Catching wind of the post, the Memphis femcee replied, "Granddad why you worrying about dese young h*es p***y ?????"

Impressed by how Glo handled the diss, one user exclaimed, "EXACTLY... I don't know why middle aged men be thinking their childish behavior is cute. Go take your vitamins sir." Another added, "These old dudes love talkin about young women."

Also responding to Duval's tweet was Sukihana. the former "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" star said, "Lick Lil Duval's a** or go to jail for the rest of your life only gay men can answer."

