 

Mariah the Scientist Celebrates Young Thug's Birthday by Renting Billboard for Him

Instagram/Media Punch/INSTARimages.com
The 25-year-old singer/songwriter, who was first linked romantically to the incarcerated rapper in November 2021, gives her beau a birthday shoutout through a big billboard.

  • Aug 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mariah the Scientist proves that she remains loyal to Young Thug despite his incarceration. To celebrate the YSL Records founder's 32nd birthday, the singer/songwriter rented a billboard for him.

On Wednesday night, August 16, the 25-year-old artist shared a photo of her boyfriend's kids standing in front of a billboard that featured the emcee's picture. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY! #FREETHUG," so read a message on the board.

Mariah and Thugger were first linked romantically in November 2021. At that time, the "Beautiful Thugger Girls" artist was photographed cozying up to the singer at a party. In August of last year, Thugger fueled their dating rumors by giving her a surprise in a hotel room filled with rose petals and balloons, with some of them reading, "Mrs. Sold Out Dates."

In the following month, Mariah clapped back at a critic who claimed Thugger was just "playing" her. "crazy how yall letting that man play yall both from JAIL," the troll argued at the time, seemingly referring to the rapper's now-ex, Karlae.

Responding to the unwarranted comment, Mariah wrote back, "U sure got a lot of intel on my life to be a fan who don't even follow me." She added, "I'll be performing at your school homecoming though, come holla at me, take a pic or sum."

The person later sent out several crying laughing emojis, telling Mariah, "girl i dont even go to there no more." The musician then replied, "U might need to back cus u seem confused. [It] is the tradition of welcoming back former students and members and celebrating an organization's existence."

In January, Mariah reminded her online devotees that things remain strong between her and Thugger, who was arrested in sweeping YSL RICO indictment back in May 2022. Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture of them cutting a cake together with a caption that read, "Still married."

