 

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Struggles to Live With Bell's Palsy

Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Female Boss' musician opens up on her difficult battle with Bell's palsy, comparing one of the attacks she once had to having a stroke.

  • Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tulisa Contostavlos is still adjusting to life with Bell's palsy. The 35-year-old singer was informed by doctors of her condition - which causes facial muscle weakness or paralysis - four years ago, and Tulisa is still "learning to live" with her health issues.

"I was diagnosed with Bell's palsy four years ago and I'm learning to live with it. I've got chronic pain and inflammation down the whole left side of my body as well as in my face and in my kneecap. Steroids reduce the inflammation," she told the Guardian newspaper.

"On one occasion an attack felt as if I was having a stroke. I spent seven months hiding, drinking out of a straw - I couldn't move one side of my face. Experts have yet to find out the root cause."

Tulisa previously opened up about her health struggles, revealing that she can never predict when she's going to have an episode. The singer - who shot to fame as part of N-Dubz - told "Loose Women", "I think the first attack I had was after a serious horse-riding accident and I fractured my skull and it caused a lot of nerve damage and the Bell's palsy can cause facial paralysis, it can cause swelling."

"There's actually been times when people have criticised me for the way I look and my face and I'm actually going through a Bell's palsy attack. I remember it was an ITV appearance one time and I saw an online comment like, 'Her face looks like she's had a stroke', and that can be the effects of Bell's palsy. It can come on at any time, I have emergency steroids on me, but luckily I know now how to manage it so the attacks don't last for as long."

