Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star

The 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' leading lady admits in an interview that she once vomited in the mouth before kissing her co-star on Broadway's 'A Doll's House'.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain has opened up about a "gross" moment she experienced on a stage play. When speaking to Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on the "Smartless" podcast, the "Interstellar" actress admitted that she once threw up in the mouth before kissing her co-star on Broadway's "A Doll's House".

"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed," the 46-year-old Oscar winner shared in the Tuesday, August 8 episode of the podcast. "This is really gross, what I'm gonna tell you guys."

"I threw up. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!" Jessica added. "I was kinda, like, sobbing and I leaned over and it happened. I had to kiss someone! Yes! It was a nightmare and I couldn't explain."

Jessica said the kiss was supposed to be "sensual," but it turned out to be a "closed-mouth kiss." She then noted, "The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, 'you guys, I'm so sorry, I vomited.' "

That aside, Jessica recently divulged that working on "Scenes From a Marriage" with Oscar Isaac has changed their friendship. "I mean, 'Scenes From a Marriage' was very tough. And I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," she told America's Vanity Fair's "Little Gold Men" series.

"We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather," Jessica, who went to Julliard with Oscar together before they teamed up on a series of movies, further elaborated. "There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series."

