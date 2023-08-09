 

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' leading lady admits in an interview that she once vomited in the mouth before kissing her co-star on Broadway's 'A Doll's House'.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain has opened up about a "gross" moment she experienced on a stage play. When speaking to Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on the "Smartless" podcast, the "Interstellar" actress admitted that she once threw up in the mouth before kissing her co-star on Broadway's "A Doll's House".

"I can say it now, 'cause we're closed," the 46-year-old Oscar winner shared in the Tuesday, August 8 episode of the podcast. "This is really gross, what I'm gonna tell you guys."

"I threw up. I threw up and I swallowed it. And no one knew!" Jessica added. "I was kinda, like, sobbing and I leaned over and it happened. I had to kiss someone! Yes! It was a nightmare and I couldn't explain."

  Editors' Pick

Jessica said the kiss was supposed to be "sensual," but it turned out to be a "closed-mouth kiss." She then noted, "The second we had the curtain call and the curtain came down, I said, 'you guys, I'm so sorry, I vomited.' "

That aside, Jessica recently divulged that working on "Scenes From a Marriage" with Oscar Isaac has changed their friendship. "I mean, 'Scenes From a Marriage' was very tough. And I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," she told America's Vanity Fair's "Little Gold Men" series.

"We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather," Jessica, who went to Julliard with Oscar together before they teamed up on a series of movies, further elaborated. "There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Fox Bleaches Her Brows While Sporting Tiny String-and-Chain Bikini

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child
Related Posts
Jessica Chastain Felt It Would Be 'Irresponsible' for Her Not to Wear Face Mask at Oscars

Jessica Chastain Felt It Would Be 'Irresponsible' for Her Not to Wear Face Mask at Oscars

Jessica Chastain Explains Why She 'Got Quite a Lot of Flak' for Wearing Mask at Award Shows

Jessica Chastain Explains Why She 'Got Quite a Lot of Flak' for Wearing Mask at Award Shows

Jessica Chastain Wanted to Channel Karl Lagerfeld Without Feeling 'Silly' at 2023 Met Gala

Jessica Chastain Wanted to Channel Karl Lagerfeld Without Feeling 'Silly' at 2023 Met Gala

Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Samuel L. Jackson Among Nominees for 2023 Tony Awards

Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Samuel L. Jackson Among Nominees for 2023 Tony Awards

Latest News
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child
  • Aug 09, 2023

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Is Revealed
  • Aug 09, 2023

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Is Revealed

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star
  • Aug 09, 2023

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce
  • Aug 09, 2023

Gisele Bundchen Reflects on Her 'Growth' After 'Undeniably Tough' Divorce

Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy
  • Aug 09, 2023

Adam Devine Accuses Marvel of 'Ruining' Comedy

Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Stating 'Lies' Amid Their Social Media Feud
  • Aug 09, 2023

Marlo Hampton Accuses Drew Sidora of Stating 'Lies' Amid Their Social Media Feud

Most Read
Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star
Celebrity

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Blake Shelton Allegedly 'Venting to Pals' Over Gwen Stefani's New Friendship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Tyler Perry Catches Heat Over His Birthday Shout-Out to Barack Obama

Tyler Perry Catches Heat Over His Birthday Shout-Out to Barack Obama

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach