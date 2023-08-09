 

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Third Child

The 35-year-old businesswoman is already a mom to 5-year-old daughter Ariana shared with Ronnie, as well as 17-year-old son Mason shared with her ex-husband, Joshua Rogers.

AceShowbiz - Jen Harley is going to welcome a new addition to her family. Revealing that she's expecting a third child, the ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro debuted her baby bump in social media posts.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, August 7, the 35-year-old shared a photo of her rocking a black bikini while posing with her boyfriend, Joe Ambrrosole, in the ocean. In the caption, the pregnant mom seemingly hinted at her unborn baby's name as she wrote, "J+J+J," alongside a white heart.

Jen followed it up with a picture of her cradling her daughter Ariana, whom she shares with Ronnie. "So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are," she penned in the accompanying message.

Jen, who also shares 17-year-old Mason with her ex-husband Joshua Rogers, added the last image from the photoshoot in which she posed alone by the beach. "girl or boy?" she simply captioned the snap.

Jen and Ronnie endured a tumultuous on-off three-year relationship that ended in 2019. However, they kept things relatively civil through 2020. While Jen has moved on with Joe, Ronnie dated a woman named Saffire Matos, who runs an eyelash bar in New York.

Ronnie proposed to Saffire in June 2021. In July 2022, however, it was unveiled that the two had called off their engagement after one year. "He's in good spirits and dealing with it one day at a time," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He continues to focus on his health, sobriety and the well-being of his daughter."

Meanwhile, a separate insider revealed to E! News that Ronnie and Saffire have had "a pattern of breaking up and getting back together." The insider went on to claim that the TV personality remains "level-headed" amid the latest split.

