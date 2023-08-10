Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Cover Images/AP Photo/Media Punch/INSTARimages Celebrity

While the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' alum was so embarrassed and shocked by the former Boston Celtics coach's cheating scandal, things have reportedly calmed down now.

AceShowbiz - Nia Long may be giving her relationship with Ime Udoka another try. After their very public split due to his infidelity, the former longtime partners are rumored to be "working on things" now.

A source allegedly close to the actress tells Media Take Out that the exes may be getting back together, now that things have calmed down between the two. "The way [the cheating story] came out, it was so disrespectful to their family. They have a child together ... a family together," the so-called pal says of how Ime's cheating scandal was exposed.

Nia was understandably so embarrassed and shocked by everything that she didn't know what to do, the gal pal dishes. But now that things have calmed down and Ime has a new job as the head coach of the Houston Rockets, he's reportedly closer to Nia's home in Los Angeles and their son.

"They've been coparenting together this whole time," the friend says of Nia and Ime's current relationship. Of how the former basketball player is allegedly trying to win her back, the source claims, "And Ime's apologized and all that. They're trying to work things out."

Nia and Ime, who had been together since 2010, called off their engagement after he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a female staffer. He then issued an apology to those who have been put into a "tough position" due to his affair.

"I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in, and I stand by that," the 45-year-old said in April. "I feel much more remorse even now towards that."

"Just having that time off and a full understanding of how many people you impact by a poor decision. That's where you start with the ownership and accountability," he continued. "I preach that to the players, and so I have to take full responsibility for my part in it."

Nia and Ime share 11-year-old son Kez together. The "Big Momma's House" star also has an older son, 22-year-old Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, from a previous relationship.

