Jessica Chastain Confirms 'Scenes From a Marriage' Took a Toll on Her Friendship With Oscar Isaac

The 'Zero Dark Thirty' actress needs 'a little bit of a breather' from her pal and TV co-star as their friendship was affected by their 2021 HBO miniseries.

Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain's friendship with Oscar Isaac has changed since they made "Scenes From a Marriage". The two actors went to Julliard together before teaming up on a series of movies - including "A Most Violent Year", "Ex Machina", and "Inside Llewyn Davis" - but despite their years of closeness, the 46-year-old star admitted she needed "a little bit of a breather" from her pal after making the intense 2021 miniseries.

"I mean, 'Scenes From a Marriage' was very tough. And I love Oscar, but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same. We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series," she told America's Vanity Fair's "Little Gold Men" series.

However, Jessica - who has two children with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo - is grateful she's able to play out emotional turmoil on screen and then go home to enjoy a "very quiet" life.

She added, "But there's so much joy in what I get to do. There's a lot of catharsis. I feel like I have the best job in the world because I get to have these experiences."

"They're so out of this world and feel like they're mine. But then I live a very quiet life. I don't have to have these tortured things in my life. I play them and I experience them, and then I come home and I live quietly and peacefully."

The Oscar-winning actress previously admitted she worried "Scenes From a Marriage" would ruin her friendship with Oscar. Speaking in 2021, she told Total Film magazine, "We've known each other more than half of our lives. There's an innate trust there."

"But also a sense that when you know someone that well, it's like you can read their mind. Which is so exposing. Working on 'Scenes From a Marriage', there were certain parts of the scripts that really affected me when I think about past relationships, when I think about growing up or parts of being a woman. It affected me quite deeply."

"And Oscar could always see when I was off-balance from something. And when you're acting with someone, and you want to make them laugh and you have a history together, you know how to do it, right?"

"And if you want to really hurt them, you know how to do it. So it was a very painful experience for us. I would come home from work and say to my husband, 'I don't know if I could be friends with Oscar after this.' Because it got quite brutal between us, and very painful on set. We were so committed to the characters, and also because we could see into each other."

