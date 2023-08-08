 

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute
Cover Images/Fresh/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The Hollywood star's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado takes to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late photographer, who died on August 5 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock's family is mourning the loss of the actress' longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall. The "Bird Box" star's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late photographer, who died on Saturday, August 5 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In her Monday post, Gesine wrote, "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven." She added, "and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon."

"ALS is a cruel disease," the pastry chef continued, before detailing how Sandra had been taking care of Bryan before his passing. "But there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

  Editors' Pick

Bryan's family confirmed his passing over the weekend in a statement which read, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The family continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Randall and Sandra, 59, first met back in 2015 when he photographed her son Louis' birthday. While the Hollywood star, who has Louis and Laila, is known for being private when it comes to her personal life, she once opened up about their romance in 2012 when she appeared on an episode of "Red Table Talk".

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said at the time. Despite this, Sandra also insisted that she wasn't in any rush to tie the knot, saying, "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look
Related Posts
Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Really' Has No Idea How Long Her Acting Break Will Be as She's 'So Burnt Out'

Sandra Bullock 'Really' Has No Idea How Long Her Acting Break Will Be as She's 'So Burnt Out'

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Latest News
Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur
  • Aug 08, 2023

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour
  • Aug 08, 2023

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual
  • Aug 08, 2023

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children
  • Aug 08, 2023

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split