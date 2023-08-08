Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Cover Images/Fresh/INFphoto.com Celebrity

The Hollywood star's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado takes to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late photographer, who died on August 5 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock's family is mourning the loss of the actress' longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall. The "Bird Box" star's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late photographer, who died on Saturday, August 5 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In her Monday post, Gesine wrote, "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven." She added, "and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon."

"ALS is a cruel disease," the pastry chef continued, before detailing how Sandra had been taking care of Bryan before his passing. "But there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Bryan's family confirmed his passing over the weekend in a statement which read, "It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The family continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Randall and Sandra, 59, first met back in 2015 when he photographed her son Louis' birthday. While the Hollywood star, who has Louis and Laila, is known for being private when it comes to her personal life, she once opened up about their romance in 2012 when she appeared on an episode of "Red Table Talk".

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said at the time. Despite this, Sandra also insisted that she wasn't in any rush to tie the knot, saying, "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

