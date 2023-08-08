Madonna Dons Own Merch During New York City Stroll After Confirming She'll Perform Again

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after announcing that she will be taking the stage again in the near future, the 'Like a Prayer' songstress is spotted taking a stroll wearing Madame X Spectral shorts.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has made her first public appearance since confirming that she will be performing again in the near future. A few days after informing fans about plans for her postponed tour, the "Like a Prayer" songstress was spotted out and about in New York City wearing her own merchandise.

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop was caught on camera sporting a pair of her Madame X Spectral shorts in black color that came with colorful graphics while walking on the city sidewalk. She also donned Incrediwear black knee sleeves on both of her legs, and put on a long-sleeved black top under a body fit short-sleeved matching tee.

In addition, the "Take a Bow" singer sported a black baseball cap from Kabbalah Centre that had "Spiritually Hungry" written on it. She added a pair of open-finger gloves, white-and-red Nike sneakers, black sporty shades and a black patterned scarf on her neck to complete her nearly all-black get-up.

Madonna was spotted taking a stroll in New York City wearing her own merchandise.

Madonna's NYC outing came only a few days after she confirmed that she will be taking the stage again in the near future. On Friday, August 4, she shared the exciting news through Instagram Story and Twitter simultaneously. "I'm happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days," she announced over a snap of a hand holding a yellow flower.

"See You Soon for a well-deserved Celebration," the "Papa Don't Preach" singer continued. She also voiced her appreciation to her dedicated fans by writing, "Thank you again for your incredible Support and Patience over these past few weeks."

Madonna was previously forced to postpone several dates of her "Celebration Tour" due to her health scare. In June, she had to stay in the ICU for several days following "a serious bacterial infection." On July 10, she treated her fans to an update on her condition. In an Instagram post, she stated, "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love."

The "Material Girl" hitmaker further assured her devotees by writing, "I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life." She then added, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

You can share this post!