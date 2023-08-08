 

Bella Hadid Denies Checking Into Rehab Amid Health Issues

Bella Hadid Denies Checking Into Rehab Amid Health Issues
Recently, the 26-year-old model made use of her Instagram account to detail her health battle and recovery as she shared photos of her records and various treatments.

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid has fired back at suggestions she has been to rehab. The 26-year-old model, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, recently revealed she is "finally healthy" after over a decade of "invisible suffering," and now she has given a further update.

Taking to TikTok, she shared various pictures including herself on an IV, cuddling up with her puppy Miss Beans and various health documents. She captioned the post, "Me n miss beans taking our mental health walk in between treatments (i know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!!) And no i wasnt in rehab and no i dont do drugs so we can all drop it now that ive filled you in love you (sic)"

Her fans offered messages of support, with one person insisted she should have needed to explain her situation. The follower wrote, "Oh Bella I'm so sorry you had to explain yourself. Just get better. Wishing you all the healing in the world."

Over the weekend, Bella took to Instagram to detail her health battle and recovery as she shares photos of her records and various treatments. In a lengthy post, she said, "the little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself [heart emoji]. Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me , never leaving my side, protecting, supporting , but most of all, believing me through all of this. Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."

"To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever. One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, [heart emoji] and 2:I wouldn't change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I'm in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today," she continued.

