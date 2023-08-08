 

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS
ABC
Celebrity

Sad news comes from Sandra Bullock and family as her longtime partner has passed away at the age of 57 after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sandra Bullock's long-time partner Bryan Randall has passed away at the age of 57. Randall's family have announced that he passed away over the weekend, after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request," the family said in a statement given to PEOPLE.

  Editors' Pick

ALS is a type of motor neuron disease, and is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Randall's family added, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Randall and Sandra, 59, first met back in 2015 when he photographed her son Louis' birthday. The Hollywood star - who has Louis, 13, and Laila, ten - actually opened up about their romance in 2012 when she appeared on an episode of "Red Table Talk".

The actress said at the time, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever." Despite this, Sandra also insisted that she wasn't in any rush to tie the knot. She said, "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'
Related Posts
Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Really' Has No Idea How Long Her Acting Break Will Be as She's 'So Burnt Out'

Sandra Bullock 'Really' Has No Idea How Long Her Acting Break Will Be as She's 'So Burnt Out'

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Sandra Bullock Vows to Get Back to Acting After She's 'Done Being a Mom' Following Hiatus Revelation

Sandra Bullock Vows to Get Back to Acting After She's 'Done Being a Mom' Following Hiatus Revelation

Latest News
'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87
  • Aug 08, 2023

'The Exorcist' Director William Friedkin Died at 87

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed
  • Aug 08, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Hasn't Had Peaceful Day After Tory Lanez Shooting as His Sentencing Is Delayed

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season
  • Aug 08, 2023

Zooey Deschanel Addicted to 'Vanderpump Rules' Following New Season

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character
  • Aug 08, 2023

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character

Most Read
Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage
Celebrity

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split