Baby Groot Is Going on Brand New Mischievous Adventure in First 'I Am Groot' Season 2 Trailer

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for season 2 of "I Am Groot". Arriving on Sunday, August 6, the first look at the new season teases another exciting journey that baby Groot is taking.

The trailer opens with the Guardians of the Galaxy member getting starry-eyed over a food spaceship. However, he later adorably sighs in defeat soon after he realizes that he has no money to buy any of the sweet treats that it offers.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Groot finds himself in different parts of the galaxy, including a planet that is full of ice and another world with old "Indiana Jones"-esque temples. He can also be seen getting chased by a flock of birds before magically getting an actual human nose.

In addition to the trailer, Marvel and Disney+ released the animated show's season 2 official poster. It features Marvel's sweetest hero looking annoyed with a bird nest on top of his head. "Groot returns in one month for a tremendous fresh batch of shorts! Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #IAmGroot Season 2, streaming September 6 only on #DisneyPlus," the caption read.

Season 2 of "I Am Groot" will take fans on a new ride across the galaxy with five brand-new shorts. It will also see the fan-favorite troublemaking Flora Colossus joined by new friends as he creates mayhem and mischief throughout his new adventure.

Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot in the new season with Kirsten Lepore reprising her writing and directing duties. Danielle Costa serves as the supervising producer with producers for the series being Craig Rittenbaum and Alex Scharf. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kirsten, meanwhile, are executive producing with Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt as a co-executive producer.

The sophomore season of "I Am Groot" is slated to be available for streaming on September 6 on Disney Plus.

