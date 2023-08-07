Usher Defends His 'Service' After Viral Onstage Moment With Keke Palmer Led to Relationship Drama

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the 'Love in This Club' talks about RnB as a 'service' for his devotees and his residency show as a place for them to have a 'good time' in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Usher has defended his "service." After a video of his onstage moment with Keke Palmer went viral, the "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" singer described R&B as a "service" to his fans while offering his reaction to the drama in the actress' relationship with her boyfriend.

In an interview with PEOPLE published on Friday, August 4, the 44-year-old singer stated, "R&B has always been about the service, and that service is either conversation of love, the songs you make love to, the songs you fall in love to [and] the way that you choose to articulate yourself in relationships."

The "My Boo" singer went on to state, "I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that's what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song."

"Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to," Usher continued explaining. "But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least a conversation going and we just keep it light. I don't see anything negative happening in Las Vegas."

Elsewhere in the interview, Usher talked about his new song titled "Good Good" which features 21 Savage and Summer Walker. " 'Good Good' is about being in a relationship with someone and ultimately letting them know like, 'Yo, we don't have to be enemies,' " he detailed.

"We might not be good good, meaning we may have not made it to forever, meaning we may not have been the relationship that was going to last forever in the way that you thought, but we can be good," he further elaborated.

Speaking about his collaborators on the single, Usher said, "I mean, who better to really talk on the subject than two people that we watched go through some really vulnerable things in front of the world?"

Usher added, "Summer, 21 Savage, myself, we all could collectively tell our story as we don't necessarily always feel as comfortable talking about it in interviews and being vulnerable in that way, but on this song, it addresses the idea of what 'Good Good' is to them and what 'Good Good' is to me."

"When it came about, I think we were all really just going through these, somewhat of these ideas, and I think it was perfectly timed," the "Love in this Club" singer continued. "I don't know if I could have timed it better."

Usher's defense came nearly one month after Keke was outfit-shamed by her boyfriend Darius Jackson. On July 5, Darius tweeted, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." He was replying to a tweet which featured a video of Keke, who was wearing a thong bodysuit under a sheer dress, interacting with Usher onstage during his Las Vegas residency show.

