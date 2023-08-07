 

Benny The Butcher 'Officially Married' to Longtime Girlfriend India

After dating his longtime partner for a number of years, the 'Johnny P's Caddy' rapper makes use of social media to announce that he has formally tied the knot with his 'project princess.'

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Benny The Butcher and his longtime girlfriend. The "Johnny P's Caddy" emcee revealed that he is "officially married" to India a few years after the two began dating.

The 38-year-old New York native shared his joyful news with fans via Twitter. In a simple but sweet tweet, he announced, "Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess." Expressing more of his excitement, he went on to write, "…Me and India officially MARRIED."

Benny The Butcher Twitter

Benny The Butcher announced that he formally tied the knot with India via Twitter.

Benny's marriage announcement was quickly flooded with positive responses. In the replies section of the tweet, one user congratulated the wedded couple, "One of the realest stories ever, congrats Benny." Another joined in, "They said I'm become a legend soon but I'm legend now,ahhhhh congratulations to my legend!"

A third wished the best for Benny and his wife by writing, "Congrats Butcher wish you both nothing but prosperity and happiness." Similarly, a fourth penned, "Awww congrats to you and the mrs! I just tweeted not too long ago about ,how u spoke so highly of her in one of your recent interviews ! Love is dope! Black love is beautiful ! I know the honeymoon was or will be someone fly!"

Less than one year before, Benny appeared to have a different view on marriage. In October 2022, the "Crowns for Kings" spitter tweeted, "90% of women goal is marriage in life, or they not complete unless theyre in a relationship. Meanwhile a man is chasing a BAG !!! Thts his goal/objective/life purpose."

Benny The Butcher Twitter

Benny The Butcher seemed to have a different view on marriage less than one year before his announcement.

Though so, Benny has never been shy in publicly expressing his love to India. In 2018, the hip-hop artist released a song about his longtime partner, which is titled "India" and is included in his album "A Friend of Ours".

On the song which also features El Camino, Benny raps, "Most importantly Indy/ For the risks she took with me/ Put a job on the line/ Now helped turn 5 to 50/ And when dough was the object/ I went broke in the process/ I even got evicted/ She kept me low in the projects."

