Natalie Portman Ditches Wedding Ring on 11th Anniversary After Benjamin Millepied's Affair

The 'Black Swan' actress is photographed not wearing her wedding ring when attending an event in Sydney, Australia, two months after the French choreographer was caught cheating with a 25-year-old climate activist.

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman further hints at marriage rift with her recent outing. The Oscar winner has been spotted ditching her wedding ring despite reports that she and her husband Benjamin Millepied were determined to save their marriage.

The actress forwent her wedding ring when stepping out in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, August 4, the same day her marriage hit 11 year-mark. Instead of celebrating the special day with her husband, she attended the Angel City Equity Summit in support of the National Women's Soccer League team which she co-founded, Angel City FC, at the Sydney Opera House.

The 42-year-old beauty was seen walking with her hands in her pockets while sporting a gray blazer, white button-up shirt, jeans and black flats. She completed her look with black sunglasses, a black crossbody bag and statement earrings.

Natalie's 4-carat, Jamie Wolf-designed wedding ring was noticeably missing from her left hand when out of her pockets. She, however, appeared to be in good spirits as she flashed a wide smile while taking a group picture.

Natalie's husband Benjamin was accused of cheating on her after photos emerged back in June featuring him entering and exiting his office building with climate activist Camille Etienne. Though Natalie reportedly felt "humiliated" by the cheating allegations, she chose to remain committed to her marriage, according to the previous report.

"Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him," a source told Us Weekly, adding that she was "willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust" in her husband to ensure that their kids don't "grow up in a broken home."

Later in July, Radar Online reported that Benjamin took a drastic move to earn Natalie's trust back by sharing "all his passwords." The source noted though, "If he messes up again, she'll likely pull the plug."

