Benny the Butcher Accused of Stealing $10,000 Worth of Earrings in Grand Theft Case

A woman files a police report against the 37-year-old Griselda Records artist after he allegedly stole her earrings during their stay in a Beverly Hills hotel.

Feb 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Benny the Butcher is a suspect in a grand theft case. The "Trade It All" rapper, whose real name is Jeremie Damon Pennick, has been accused of stealing $10,000 worth of earrings from a woman.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old Griselda Records artist shared a room with the woman at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. However, when she woke up during her stay, she found out that her earrings were gone.

The alleged victim claimed that Benny later admitted to taking the earrings and promised to return them. Unfortunately, it has been a few weeks since the incident and she hasn't gotten her earrings back. The woman also said the emcee told her that the earrings were lost. Thus, she filed a police report and named him as the thief.

Benny is not the only hip-hop star who got hit by stealing accusations. Last April, it was unveiled that someone is suing Famous Dex for allegedly stealing a luxury watch.

Filing the lawsuit was an unidentified man who claimed to have given the "Rich Forever" an expensive timepiece to be promoted on social media. The MC was unveiled to have agreed on the advertising deal after they met in person. However, once he got the jewelry, he allegedly couldn't be reached.

In the legal papers, it's stated that Famous Dex contacted the watch owner and told him that the watch was stolen by four men in a robbery. The plaintiff, however, did not believe the story and he is convinced that Dex still has it and tried to sell it to a jeweler via Instagram.

Famous Dex, born Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., reported the alleged robbery in March. According to the outlet, he first told the cops that he was followed by a few men after borrowing a $50,000 watch for a video shoot. Once he stopped his car, they threatened him with guns. He said that the robbers took off with the watch and thousands of dollars in cash.

The watch owner claimed he was there while Famous Dex reported the incident to the police but ended up being detained and handcuffed momentarily. Although he was not charged, he is taking Dex to court and seeking $90,000 in damages.