 

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Crack a Bottle' rapper's daughter and her fiance are observed having little interaction with each other while watching Metro Boomin perform at the music festival in Chicago.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade and her fiance looked "odd" during their date night. The "Just a Little Shady" podcast host and her partner, Evan McClintock, were observed to be having little interaction with each other despite spending time together at Lollapalooza music festival.

Speaking to Page Six on the matter, an eyewitness found it "odd" that Hailie and Evan did not talk much during their date night on Friday night, August 4. The two were together for a number of hours, but they exchanged not more than "a few words with each other" during the period.

At that time, Hailie and Evan came to the music event in Chicago to watch Metro Boomin perform. "Hailie arrived with her fiance and five or six friends before Metro Boomin came on stage," the insider went on to spill to the outlet.

"She sat between two of her girlfriends and Evan stood on the other side of the table in the VIP section of the club," the eyewitness explained. About Hailie's mood throughout the night, the eyewitness stated, "She didn't seem to be in very high spirits."

  Editors' Pick

According to the insider, the Grammy winner's daughter and her partner left the venue at around 3 A.M.. Before making their way out, the engaged couple and their group of friends were spotted having a conversation with Drake's lawyer, Steve Reisman. The insider claimed that the widely known attorney gave stacks of $2 to all of the women sitting around the table.

Hailie and Evan have been in a romantic relationship since 2016. In February 2023, she announced via Instagram her engagement to the executive of investigation management company Scout. Along with a picture of her beau kneeling down, she penned in the caption, "Casual weekend recap... 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11."

Evan himself has revealed that he had asked for Eminem's blessing before popping the question to Hailie. In a February interview on "Just a Little Shady” podcast, he recalled the moment he spoke to the "Stan" rapper. He said, "I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like, 'I gotta do it right now, or I'm not doing it today, and I'm gonna have to schedule another time.' "

"So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and I made it happen," Evan continued. During the chat, he also noted that he had been planning to propose to Hailie since summer 2022. "I was looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," he added. He eventually got down on one knee on February 4, 2023.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Benny The Butcher 'Officially Married' to Longtime Girlfriend India

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1
Related Posts
Eminem Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance at Ed Sheeran's Detroit Concert

Eminem Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance at Ed Sheeran's Detroit Concert

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Ends Speculations He Skipped Her Wedding, Reveals His Role

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Ends Speculations He Skipped Her Wedding, Reveals His Role

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Marries Matt Moeller: 'One of the Best Days of My Life'

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Marries Matt Moeller: 'One of the Best Days of My Life'

Eminem Objects to Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's 'Reasonably Shady' Podcast Trademark

Eminem Objects to Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's 'Reasonably Shady' Podcast Trademark

Latest News
Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik
  • Aug 07, 2023

Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life
  • Aug 07, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1
  • Aug 07, 2023

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date
  • Aug 07, 2023

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Benny The Butcher 'Officially Married' to Longtime Girlfriend India
  • Aug 07, 2023

Benny The Butcher 'Officially Married' to Longtime Girlfriend India

Rebel Wilson Explains How She Views Opening Up About Fertility Struggles in Positive Way
  • Aug 07, 2023

Rebel Wilson Explains How She Views Opening Up About Fertility Struggles in Positive Way

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection