Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade and her fiance looked "odd" during their date night. The "Just a Little Shady" podcast host and her partner, Evan McClintock, were observed to be having little interaction with each other despite spending time together at Lollapalooza music festival.

Speaking to Page Six on the matter, an eyewitness found it "odd" that Hailie and Evan did not talk much during their date night on Friday night, August 4. The two were together for a number of hours, but they exchanged not more than "a few words with each other" during the period.

At that time, Hailie and Evan came to the music event in Chicago to watch Metro Boomin perform. "Hailie arrived with her fiance and five or six friends before Metro Boomin came on stage," the insider went on to spill to the outlet.

"She sat between two of her girlfriends and Evan stood on the other side of the table in the VIP section of the club," the eyewitness explained. About Hailie's mood throughout the night, the eyewitness stated, "She didn't seem to be in very high spirits."

According to the insider, the Grammy winner's daughter and her partner left the venue at around 3 A.M.. Before making their way out, the engaged couple and their group of friends were spotted having a conversation with Drake's lawyer, Steve Reisman. The insider claimed that the widely known attorney gave stacks of $2 to all of the women sitting around the table.

Hailie and Evan have been in a romantic relationship since 2016. In February 2023, she announced via Instagram her engagement to the executive of investigation management company Scout. Along with a picture of her beau kneeling down, she penned in the caption, "Casual weekend recap... 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11."

Evan himself has revealed that he had asked for Eminem's blessing before popping the question to Hailie. In a February interview on "Just a Little Shady” podcast, he recalled the moment he spoke to the "Stan" rapper. He said, "I saw your dad go downstairs, and I'm like, 'I gotta do it right now, or I'm not doing it today, and I'm gonna have to schedule another time.' "

"So I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and I made it happen," Evan continued. During the chat, he also noted that he had been planning to propose to Hailie since summer 2022. "I was looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious," he added. He eventually got down on one knee on February 4, 2023.

