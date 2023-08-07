Selena Gomez and DJ Fred Again's Dinner Isn't a Date, Eyewitness Says

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez recently hung out with Fred Again, but it wasn't anything romantic. While her dinner with the British music producer might quickly lead to dating speculation, an eyewitness has clarified that it didn't seem like a date.

The former Disney darling and the DJ hit up Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood, California on Thursday night, August 3. On the same night, Selena took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of the duo from the popular joint. In the since-expired snap, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer got playful as she stuck her tongue out while Fred stood behind her with a smile on his face.

Selena Gomez shared a playful selfie from an outing with Fred Again.

The source told Entertainment Tonight that Selena and Fred showed up to the bar at around 7 P.M. While they seemed to be having a good time, they reportedly didn't engage in any any physical contact as they sat across from each other.

The eyewitness noted that Selena was very generous with fans who approached them at their table. At one point, a fan sitting next to them asked for a picture with their baby, and the "Wolves" songstress happily obliged. Later, another fan approached and said she was her idol.

At another point that night someone was playing pool and got super close to Selena with the cue. The person playing pool apologized and the 31-year-old star responded, "No problem! Go win!"

Selena and Fred reportedly weren't there for too long. They left at around 8:30 P.M. with a security guard who sat in the corner while they dined.

While the nature of their relationship remains unclear, it's possible that the two may be talking about a collaboration. Selena recently confirmed that she's back in the studio, while the 30-year-old musician has worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Swedish House Mafia and Skrillex.

Of her personal life, Selena hinted in July that she's single. In a TikTok video, she played around with a fun filter that asks, "Why Am I Single?". She was shocked by the response which read, "You Have Bad Taste," exclaiming in the caption, "Well thats rude tik tok."

