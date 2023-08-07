Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Instagram Celebrity

The Barstool Sports founder, who claims to be a Swiftie, reveals what he would do to the SKIMS mogul if he's in charge of the security at the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker's 'Eras' tour.

AceShowbiz - Dave Portnoy further shows that he's not a fan of Kim Kardashian. In a new interview, the Barstool Sports founder encourages Taylor Swift and her security team to violently ban the reality TV star at the singer's "Eras" tour.

Speaking with Page Six, Dave predicted that Kim would likely attend one of the "Lover" hitmaker's upcoming Los Angeles tour dates. "If I were Taylor, I would have security waiting at the entrance and I would throw handcuffs on her and drag her to jail," he said.

Dave, who claims to be a Swiftie, went on to say that he would be more surprised if "The Kardashians" star didn't attend the concert despite Kim and Taylor's beef history. "That would be a very Kim move," Dave opined.

During the interview, Dave also commented on Kim releasing an edited version of Taylor's infamous phone call with Kim's then-husband Kanye West. "A lot of people don't actually know the story but they edited her phone call and called her a liar," the "BFFs" podcast host said of the "Cruel Summer" songstress' conversation with the Yeezy founder about his controversial track "Famous".

"The phone call came out a few years later and it backed up everything that Taylor Swift said, so that was kind of what started me on the Swiftie path," he continued. "When everyone was crucifying her I was like, 'This is not right,' so now I've just grown to be a huge fan."

This wasn't the first time Dave criticized Kim. Prior to this, he went on an expletive-filled rant about rumors that Tom Brady was dating Kim. "If he wants to f**k her, go f**k her in a motel and gossip and tell your friends … We're not dating the Kardashians, Tom," Dave said last month, referring to the retired NFL star. "If you go down to that level, we all go down. We're better than that."

He went on to say, "I can't have this … It makes me want to puke," adding that Kim "ruins every man's life she touches." Further slamming the SKIMS mogul, he added, "Listen, she's hot, she's a bazillionare, but she's like, a paparazzi girl. She f**ked on camera to get famous. Sure, she's talented. She's a Daily News, a Page Six, a reality TV girl."

In other news related to Kim, the star was photographed trying to go incognito during her recent visit to a plastic surgeon's office in Beverly Hills. While the mom of four was seen keeping her face and hair hidden under the oversized black hoodie, her limited edition Louis Vuitton silver monogrammed Miroir Speedy 35 handbag stood out.

During the outing to cosmetic surgeon Dr. Diamond, Kim opted to go makeup-free. While she chose to go minimal in accessories, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum contrasted her black outfit with her white manicured nails.

