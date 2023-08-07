 

Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik Fuel Dating Rumors With Post-Lollapalooza Night Out

Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik Fuel Dating Rumors With Post-Lollapalooza Night Out
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Nonsense' songstress and the YouTube star allegedly had fun partying into the early hours of the morning following her set at Lollapalooza on Friday, August 4.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik apparently fuel the dating rumors between them. The "Nonsense" songstress and the YouTube star allegedly had fun partying into the early hours of the morning following her set at Lollapalooza on Friday, August 4.

According to Page Six, the "Girl Meets World" alum and the YouTube personality went to Tao where Metro Boomin was performing. An eyewitness told the news outlet, "Sabrina and David shared a booth with a few other friends towards the side of the stage."

It was also said that during the night out, the pair "were smiling and laughing while sitting next to each other and chatting before Metro Boomin came on." The alleged new couple also allegedly took a couple of selfies with fans in the VIP area with the source noting, "Sabrina seemed to be in really high spirits after performing at the festival earlier in the day."

  Editors' Pick

Sabrina and David were first rumored to be dating in February. At the time, Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip claiming that the pair were seen enjoying time together in London. "ok weird pairing but - sabrina carpenter and david dobrik at Ronnie scott's in london, sitting right in front of me," the tip read. "he was sitting with her friend group but then when she started singing he sat alone and watched her rlly intently in awe so we're wondering if they're hooking up butttt."

Prior to being romantically linked to David, Sabrina dated Joshua Bassett. The actress/singer was also linked to Shawn Mendes and Dylan O'Brien. As for David, the 27-year-old was previously rumored to be dating Liza Koshy, Olivia Jade and Madison Beer.

Meanwhile, Sabrina entertained the Lollapalooza crowd as she did NSFW free-style while performing her song "Nonsense". She quipped, "Turn that d**k to stone, call me Medusa. Choking on him need Heimlich maneuver. Sorry I don't date Lollapalooz-ers."

The song arrived two months after Shawn denied dating Sabrina in an interview on Dutch TV program "RTL Boulevard". Of the nature of their relationship, the "Where Were You in the Morning" hitmaker simply said, "We are not dating."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez and DJ Fred Again's Dinner Isn't a Date, Eyewitness Says

Natalie Portman Ditches Wedding Ring on 11th Anniversary After Benjamin Millepied's Affair
Related Posts
Sabrina Carpenter's Portland Concert Canceled Following Anonymous Bomb Threat

Sabrina Carpenter's Portland Concert Canceled Following Anonymous Bomb Threat

Sabrina Carpenter's Live Lounge Performance Deleted From BBC Radio 1 YouTube Over 'Sexual Reference'

Sabrina Carpenter's Live Lounge Performance Deleted From BBC Radio 1 YouTube Over 'Sexual Reference'

Sabrina Carpenter Suffered Anxiety Before Releasing New Album

Sabrina Carpenter Suffered Anxiety Before Releasing New Album

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

Artist of the Week: Sabrina Carpenter

Latest News
Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik
  • Aug 07, 2023

Artist of the Week: Zayn Malik

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life
  • Aug 07, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1
  • Aug 07, 2023

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date
  • Aug 07, 2023

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Benny The Butcher 'Officially Married' to Longtime Girlfriend India
  • Aug 07, 2023

Benny The Butcher 'Officially Married' to Longtime Girlfriend India

Rebel Wilson Explains How She Views Opening Up About Fertility Struggles in Positive Way
  • Aug 07, 2023

Rebel Wilson Explains How She Views Opening Up About Fertility Struggles in Positive Way

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection