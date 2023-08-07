Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik Fuel Dating Rumors With Post-Lollapalooza Night Out

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Sabrina Carpenter and David Dobrik apparently fuel the dating rumors between them. The "Nonsense" songstress and the YouTube star allegedly had fun partying into the early hours of the morning following her set at Lollapalooza on Friday, August 4.

According to Page Six, the "Girl Meets World" alum and the YouTube personality went to Tao where Metro Boomin was performing. An eyewitness told the news outlet, "Sabrina and David shared a booth with a few other friends towards the side of the stage."

It was also said that during the night out, the pair "were smiling and laughing while sitting next to each other and chatting before Metro Boomin came on." The alleged new couple also allegedly took a couple of selfies with fans in the VIP area with the source noting, "Sabrina seemed to be in really high spirits after performing at the festival earlier in the day."

Sabrina and David were first rumored to be dating in February. At the time, Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi shared an anonymous tip claiming that the pair were seen enjoying time together in London. "ok weird pairing but - sabrina carpenter and david dobrik at Ronnie scott's in london, sitting right in front of me," the tip read. "he was sitting with her friend group but then when she started singing he sat alone and watched her rlly intently in awe so we're wondering if they're hooking up butttt."

Prior to being romantically linked to David, Sabrina dated Joshua Bassett. The actress/singer was also linked to Shawn Mendes and Dylan O'Brien. As for David, the 27-year-old was previously rumored to be dating Liza Koshy, Olivia Jade and Madison Beer.

Meanwhile, Sabrina entertained the Lollapalooza crowd as she did NSFW free-style while performing her song "Nonsense". She quipped, "Turn that d**k to stone, call me Medusa. Choking on him need Heimlich maneuver. Sorry I don't date Lollapalooz-ers."

The song arrived two months after Shawn denied dating Sabrina in an interview on Dutch TV program "RTL Boulevard". Of the nature of their relationship, the "Where Were You in the Morning" hitmaker simply said, "We are not dating."

