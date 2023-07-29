Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Packs Things Up as Eviction Date Looms

Cover Images/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Several large U-hauls and a pickup truck are seen parked outside the estranged couple's former marital home in Santa Barbara, California, with piles of cardboard boxes surrounding the vehicles.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has apparently started packing things up as her eviction date looms. Moving vans have been spotted at the actor's ocean-front estate in Carpinteria just three days before his estranged wife is supposed to vacate the house.

On Friday, July 28, several large U-Hauls and a pickup truck were seen parked outside the estranged couple's former marital home in Santa Barbara, California. Piles of cardboard boxes, likely filled with Christine's belongings, surrounded the vehicles.

Interestingly, the vans ended up at Kevin's beachfront compound, which is only about a half mile away. It's unclear where Christine is moving after leaving the home that they used to share together, but she could probably be staying at the beachfront house, at least for the time being, according to Page Six.

Christine herself was not spotted doing the heavy lifting, while Kevin has been away for a vacation with their three children in Aspen, Colorado. Earlier this week, he was pictured picking up his sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, from the airport as they returned from a Hawaiian vacation with their mom.

They later stopped by a grocery store to grab some stuff. The "Yellowstone" star wore a short-sleeve, denim button-up and light-washed jeans. He also sported a cowboy hat and sunglasses to hide his face. His teen children kept it casual in T-shirts and blue jeans as they pushed groceries carts through the parking lot and toward the family's car.

Earlier this month, Christine was seen lounging on the beach with the three teens outside the Four Seasons Resort. They were joined by Kevin's friend Josh Connor, who is said to have been a "confidante" to Christine as she navigates her messy split from Kevin, during the tropical vacation.

A source told The Sun that Josh had flown out to Hawaii to serve as a "companion" to Christine, and he is reportedly staying at the same swanky Four Seasons resort as her family. Despite their apparent closeness, sources told TMZ that there is "absolutely no romantic relationship" between Christine and Josh, who is also said to be good friends of Kevin. "They have been good friends for years," the source added.

