Travis Scott's Unaware of the Severity Even After Being Told to Stop Astroworld Show Early

In a 1,266-page report from Houston Police, the 'Utopia' artist shares his account about what unfolded at his 2021 show which claimed 10 lives due to crowd crush.

Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) detailed the deadly incident at his Astroworld concert back in November 2021. In a 1,266-page report from Houston Police, the rapper shared his account about what unfolded at his show which claimed 10 lives due to crowd crush.

In the document, the "Utopia" artist said that the first time he noticed something went wrong was when he was lifted on a platform above the stage. That was when he noticed someone down near the stage who was receiving medical attention.

He performed two or three songs while on the elevated platform and at one point, he saw one of the audience members waving their hands at him near the stage. He quickly told the crowd to back up and get medical attention to the area.

The "SICKO MODE" rhymer went on to say that he was in a "trance" going through his performance and getting into the music for the rest of his time on the elevated platform. Prior to that, the father of two claimed that he could only see lights in the crowd, though he couldn't tell what was going on. That prompted him to ask the crowd to put up a middle finger if they were good. As he got overwhelming responses from the folks, he thought everything was fine.

When Drake joined him on the stage, a security guard tried to get two members of Travis' team to stop the show in the middle of the set. However, the request was denied as his team said that Drake needed to finish. Travis told police that when Drake was performing, he was told, "Yo, this is gonna have to be like the last song." However, the team didn't inform him if there was an emergency in the crowd.

After Drake finished his set, Travis allegedly heard through his earpiece, "Yo Trav, you got to wrap it up, it's getting kinda hectic out there." Still, they didn't tell the rapper the severity of the situation.

The musician shared that he learned that something happened only when he returned to his trailer. After a friend told him that two concertgoers were getting CPR, he claimed that he started wondering what was actually happening. He later found out that some people died and dozens were injured at Astroworld when he got home around 2 or 3 A.M.

According to the report, the ex of Kylie Jenner showed huge concern about the conditions of the victims by asking the status of fans who were hospitalized. While he is currently facing civil lawsuits, Travis will not be indicted on any criminal charges stemming from the concert.

