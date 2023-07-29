 

Emmys 2023 to Be Put on Hold Amid Hollywood Strikes

The TV Academy had been pushing for a November date, but it seems too soon for the event considering Hollywood's shutdown with the writers and actors on strike.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like the 2023 Emmy Awards will be held later than expected. The 75th annual ceremony was originally scheduled for September 18, but vendors reportedly have been told the date has been pushed as Hollywood strikes continue.

According to Variety, the TV Academy had been pushing for a November date. However, November seems too soon for the event considering Hollywood's shutdown with the writers and actors on strike.

Fox, in the meantime, is thinking to air the show in January 2024. The same goes for the Creative Arts Emmys, which were originally slated for September 9 and 10. Still, an exact date has not been determined and isn't expected to be announced until early August.

This marks the first time the Emmys have been delayed since 2001. At the time, the ceremony was pushed to November after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

On July 14, SAG-AFTRA officially began its strike as actors join the picket lines to fight for better pay, conditions and benefits. Prior to that, the national board met and voted unanimously to strike after its contract ran out on Wednesday night, following a 2-week extension at the end of June to keep negotiations with the studios going. Even after a federal mediator joined their negotiation talks, the union and the studios failed to reach an agreement.

