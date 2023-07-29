Michelle Yeoh Marries Longtime Fiance Jean Todt in Switzerland

Instagram Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress as she has exchanged wedding vows with her husband-to-be in a Geneva ceremony.

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and her long-time fiance have got married - almost two decades after getting engaged. The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star, 60, and Jean Todt tied the knot on Thursday, July 27 in Geneva, Switzerland, with friends and loved ones present.

"Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much," Brazilian Formula One racer Felipe Massa, 42, captioned the Instagram post while sharing pictures of the happy couple - who got engaged in 2004 - and a letter commemorating their love story.

The lovebirds met in Shanghai on June 4, 2004, and just over a month later, on July 24, 2004, he proposed. It has taken 6,992 days for the couple to walk down the aisle, with the gold-framed letter penned by the groom adding, "We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

Michelle - who is Buddhist - previously cited her inability to have children as the reason for ending her first marriage to Dickson Poon, the owner of Harvey Nichols and more businesses, from 1988 to 1992. The "Crazy Rich Asians" star wanted to start a family and even took a break from acting to try but had several failed attempts and returned to her movie career.

She previously told Bustle, "As it turned out, I was unable [to have children]. And if I'm being honest with myself, I didn't want for us to be bitter 10 years down the road. Because in Asian families, people want to have sons and daughters [because] they are an extension and a legacy. And when you have the realisation [that you can't have kids], you have to deal with it. You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you."

In 1998, the actress was engaged to Alan Heldman, an American cardiologist, before meeting Jean. The pair getting married comes months after the "Tomorrow Never Dies" actress became the first Asian to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Evelyn Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

The Marvel star - who played a supporting role in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" - recently revealed that the "best thing" about her awards success is that she is no longer only getting scripts for "Asian-looking" characters.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Michelle said, "The best thing that has happened is I receive a script that doesn't describe the character as a Chinese or Asian-looking person. We are actors. We are supposed to act. We are supposed to step into roles that are given to us and do our job as best we can. That, for me, is the biggest step forward."

