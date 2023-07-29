 

Michelle Yeoh Marries Longtime Fiance Jean Todt in Switzerland

Michelle Yeoh Marries Longtime Fiance Jean Todt in Switzerland
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress as she has exchanged wedding vows with her husband-to-be in a Geneva ceremony.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and her long-time fiance have got married - almost two decades after getting engaged. The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star, 60, and Jean Todt tied the knot on Thursday, July 27 in Geneva, Switzerland, with friends and loved ones present.

"Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much," Brazilian Formula One racer Felipe Massa, 42, captioned the Instagram post while sharing pictures of the happy couple - who got engaged in 2004 - and a letter commemorating their love story.

The lovebirds met in Shanghai on June 4, 2004, and just over a month later, on July 24, 2004, he proposed. It has taken 6,992 days for the couple to walk down the aisle, with the gold-framed letter penned by the groom adding, "We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

  Editors' Pick

Michelle - who is Buddhist - previously cited her inability to have children as the reason for ending her first marriage to Dickson Poon, the owner of Harvey Nichols and more businesses, from 1988 to 1992. The "Crazy Rich Asians" star wanted to start a family and even took a break from acting to try but had several failed attempts and returned to her movie career.

She previously told Bustle, "As it turned out, I was unable [to have children]. And if I'm being honest with myself, I didn't want for us to be bitter 10 years down the road. Because in Asian families, people want to have sons and daughters [because] they are an extension and a legacy. And when you have the realisation [that you can't have kids], you have to deal with it. You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you."

In 1998, the actress was engaged to Alan Heldman, an American cardiologist, before meeting Jean. The pair getting married comes months after the "Tomorrow Never Dies" actress became the first Asian to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Evelyn Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

The Marvel star - who played a supporting role in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" - recently revealed that the "best thing" about her awards success is that she is no longer only getting scripts for "Asian-looking" characters.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, Michelle said, "The best thing that has happened is I receive a script that doesn't describe the character as a Chinese or Asian-looking person. We are actors. We are supposed to act. We are supposed to step into roles that are given to us and do our job as best we can. That, for me, is the biggest step forward."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Emmys 2023 to Be Put on Hold Amid Hollywood Strikes

Tom Cruise Dubbed 'Egocentric Control Freak' by 'Eyes Wide Shut' Writer in New Scathing Remarks
Related Posts
Michelle Yeoh Wanted to Be Dancer and Open Her Own School

Michelle Yeoh Wanted to Be Dancer and Open Her Own School

Michelle Yeoh Glad She's No Longer Typecast as 'Asian-Looking' Characters After Oscar Win

Michelle Yeoh Glad She's No Longer Typecast as 'Asian-Looking' Characters After Oscar Win

Michelle Yeoh Brings Her Oscar to Visit Father's Grave in Malaysia After Historic Win

Michelle Yeoh Brings Her Oscar to Visit Father's Grave in Malaysia After Historic Win

Michelle Yeoh Feels 'at Peace' After Making History With Her Best Actress Win at Oscars 2023

Michelle Yeoh Feels 'at Peace' After Making History With Her Best Actress Win at Oscars 2023

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia
Celebrity

Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Kate Beckinsale Smoking Hot as She Channels Her Inner Playboy Bunny on Her 50th Birthday

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Tristan Thompson's Brother Appears to Hint That Khloe Uses Their Mom Andrea's Death as Storyline

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Sexyy Red Reportedly Dumps Her Clean-Cut Boyfriend for Gang Member

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Angelina Jolie Wants to Date Someone Up to Her 'Impossibly High' Standards

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Simon Cowell Enjoying 'Freedom' After Relocating to Countryside

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Vanessa Williams Fears Plastic Surgery Will Make Her 'Look Like Somebody Else'

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap