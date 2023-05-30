 

Tom Hanks Hilariously Photobombs Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at Shania Twain's Concert

The side-splitting incident takes place when the trio show up at the country singer's 'Queen of Me' show at the Hollywood Bowl, and is shared publicly by the 'Frozen' actress.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Hanks has hilariously photobombed Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's selfie. Attending Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night, May 28, the star of "A Man Called Otto" was unraveled to have snuck in when the "Frozen" actress took a picture together with her actor husband.

Unraveling Tom's photo crashing incident was Kristen herself. One day after the Hollywood Bowl concert, the 42-year-old actress uploaded the picture in question on her Instagram account. In the snap, Tom looked straight at the camera while standing behind Kristen and Dax.

In the caption of her post, Kristen quipped, "Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!" She further noted, "Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!"

Aside from the photobomb snap, Kristen also shared another picture wherein she and Dax posed for the camera together with Tom and his wife, Rita Wilson. She additionally let out two videos from the concert. One documented Dax getting emotional during the show, while another one displayed her and her husband singing along.

Many were obviously left amused by Tom's antics. In the comments section of Kristen's post, one joked, "Creepy photobomber dude looks like he'd brand a volleyball and make it his best friend." Another quipped, "This is iconic. love Dax, king of the vulneraboys." A third, meanwhile, asked, "4th slide Rosie O'Donnell also photobombing you too?!" A fourth exclaimed, "Omg Tom Hanks is a National Treasure!!"

The May 28 concert at the Hollywood Bowl itself was one of Shania's "Queen of Me" tour stops. After the star-studded gig, the "That Don't Impress Me Much" hitmaker turned to Instagram to share elation, writing alongside photos from the show, "Waking up dreaming after an ELECTRIC night at the @hollywoodbowl!! Los Angeles you sure know how to party."

