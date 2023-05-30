 

'Succession' Cast Reacts to Open-Ended Series Finale, Fans Bid Farewell

'Succession' Cast Reacts to Open-Ended Series Finale, Fans Bid Farewell
HBO Max
TV

Cast members of the Emmy-winning HBO family saga, which follows Roy siblings, reveal that they're pretty satisfied with how the story ends in the much-awaited series finale.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Succession" finally concluded its story on Sunday, May 28 after four seasons. Cast members of the Emmy-winning HBO family saga, which follows the Roy siblings, revealed that they're pretty satisfied with how the story ends in the much-awaited series finale.

"We read the table draft for the last episode and then Jesse told us that it's the end of the show. And it's one of those where if he said there's gonna be a [season] five right after that, it made sense too," Kieran Culkin, who played Roman on the hit series, told Entertainment Tonight. "It feels like an end, but it feels like it could carry on."

He continued, "And for Roman, it feels very much the same. Nothing's wrapped up in a pretty little bow. There's more life that carries on after the episode ends."

Nicholas Braun also talked about his character Greg Hirsch's fate, saying, "I knew a bit of the story and where it would go, mostly the Greg stuff. I knew some of the elements and how things would finish up." He added, "But you never know until you read it and what actually stays in it. Jesse's always tweaking and changing the storylines and stuff. So, when I read it, I just thought, it's just, like, a perfect [ending]."

  Editors' Pick

Gushing over creator Jesse Armstrong, Braun continued, "I mean, [Armstrong]'s an incredible writer. It's like reading a novel that you actually get to make real, you know, that you actually get to be a part of and bring to life. I think all of us were very moved by and excited to give it to [the fans]."

As for J. Smith-Cameron, he said of the finale, "It's pretty cool." The Gerri Kellman depicter went on noting that the last episode had "a good surprise, you know, twist."

Fans, meanwhile, had a lot to say about the finale. "guys- succession isn't over- it'll be back after the music is over- they haven't told us how kendall is going to cope with his life moving forward- guys," one fan tweeted. "All of us listening to the Succession theme live for the final time," another fan wrote alongside a video of someone crying.

"roman finally free from the life he was living to please his dad, shiv holding onto tom and therefore some power meanwhile kendall was left with NOTHING. no company no wife no kids no allies . SOMEBODY F**KING SEDATE ME #succession," someone else said.

[SPOILER ALERT] In the finale, fans were treated to a few rare moments of unity and collaboration between the Roy siblings, before it ended with some surprising backstabs and unexpected breakdowns. Roman and Shiv (Sarah Snook) initially came together to put their support behind Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in their last-ditch effort to stop GoJo from buying out Waystar Royco. However, when it came down to the final vote, Shiv shockingly betrayed Kendall and accused him of killing someone. Kendall eventually cracked in real time and tried to attack his siblings.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Hanks Hilariously Photobombs Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at Shania Twain's Concert

New 'Fantastic Four' Casting Report Rounds Out the Team
Related Posts
Brian Cox Felt Discarded When His 'Succession' Character Was Killed Off 'Too Early'

Brian Cox Felt Discarded When His 'Succession' Character Was Killed Off 'Too Early'

Brian Cox Happy 'Succession' Coming to an End

Brian Cox Happy 'Succession' Coming to an End

Nicholas Braun Devastated to Bid Farewell to Matthew Macfadyen on 'Succession'

Nicholas Braun Devastated to Bid Farewell to Matthew Macfadyen on 'Succession'

Sarah Snook 'Very Upset' When Finding Out 'Succession' Was Ending During Table Read

Sarah Snook 'Very Upset' When Finding Out 'Succession' Was Ending During Table Read

Latest News
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
  • May 30, 2023

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video
  • May 30, 2023

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett
  • May 30, 2023

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts
  • May 30, 2023

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
  • May 30, 2023

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Most Read
John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'
TV

John Stamos Fumed at Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Refusing to Do 'Fuller House'

Joe Jonas 'So Jealous' When Brother Nick Landed Gig as 'The Voice' Judge

Joe Jonas 'So Jealous' When Brother Nick Landed Gig as 'The Voice' Judge

Kelly Clarkson Cites Family as Reason Why She Moves Her Show From Los Angeles to New York

Kelly Clarkson Cites Family as Reason Why She Moves Her Show From Los Angeles to New York

Kaley Cuoco Recalls Making Her Pitch to Incorporate Her Pregnancy Into New TV Show

Kaley Cuoco Recalls Making Her Pitch to Incorporate Her Pregnancy Into New TV Show

Lala Kent Points Out Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Hypocrisy to Explain Her Anger on Show Reunion

Lala Kent Points Out Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's Hypocrisy to Explain Her Anger on Show Reunion

Jessica Biel Becomes Inspiration of 'Cruel Summer' Cast to Capture 'Early 2000s' Vibes

Jessica Biel Becomes Inspiration of 'Cruel Summer' Cast to Capture 'Early 2000s' Vibes

Sydney Sweeney Hopes to 'Go to Crazy Places' With 'Euphoria' Role

Sydney Sweeney Hopes to 'Go to Crazy Places' With 'Euphoria' Role

Lisa Rinna Left 'RHOBH' After Her Late Mom Advised Her to in Dream

Lisa Rinna Left 'RHOBH' After Her Late Mom Advised Her to in Dream

'Succession' Cast Reacts to Open-Ended Series Finale, Fans Bid Farewell

'Succession' Cast Reacts to Open-Ended Series Finale, Fans Bid Farewell