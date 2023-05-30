'Succession' Cast Reacts to Open-Ended Series Finale, Fans Bid Farewell

HBO Max TV

May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Succession" finally concluded its story on Sunday, May 28 after four seasons. Cast members of the Emmy-winning HBO family saga, which follows the Roy siblings, revealed that they're pretty satisfied with how the story ends in the much-awaited series finale.

"We read the table draft for the last episode and then Jesse told us that it's the end of the show. And it's one of those where if he said there's gonna be a [season] five right after that, it made sense too," Kieran Culkin, who played Roman on the hit series, told Entertainment Tonight. "It feels like an end, but it feels like it could carry on."

He continued, "And for Roman, it feels very much the same. Nothing's wrapped up in a pretty little bow. There's more life that carries on after the episode ends."

Nicholas Braun also talked about his character Greg Hirsch's fate, saying, "I knew a bit of the story and where it would go, mostly the Greg stuff. I knew some of the elements and how things would finish up." He added, "But you never know until you read it and what actually stays in it. Jesse's always tweaking and changing the storylines and stuff. So, when I read it, I just thought, it's just, like, a perfect [ending]."

Gushing over creator Jesse Armstrong, Braun continued, "I mean, [Armstrong]'s an incredible writer. It's like reading a novel that you actually get to make real, you know, that you actually get to be a part of and bring to life. I think all of us were very moved by and excited to give it to [the fans]."

As for J. Smith-Cameron, he said of the finale, "It's pretty cool." The Gerri Kellman depicter went on noting that the last episode had "a good surprise, you know, twist."

Fans, meanwhile, had a lot to say about the finale. "guys- succession isn't over- it'll be back after the music is over- they haven't told us how kendall is going to cope with his life moving forward- guys," one fan tweeted. "All of us listening to the Succession theme live for the final time," another fan wrote alongside a video of someone crying.

"roman finally free from the life he was living to please his dad, shiv holding onto tom and therefore some power meanwhile kendall was left with NOTHING. no company no wife no kids no allies . SOMEBODY F**KING SEDATE ME #succession," someone else said.

[SPOILER ALERT] In the finale, fans were treated to a few rare moments of unity and collaboration between the Roy siblings, before it ended with some surprising backstabs and unexpected breakdowns. Roman and Shiv (Sarah Snook) initially came together to put their support behind Kendall (Jeremy Strong) in their last-ditch effort to stop GoJo from buying out Waystar Royco. However, when it came down to the final vote, Shiv shockingly betrayed Kendall and accused him of killing someone. Kendall eventually cracked in real time and tried to attack his siblings.

