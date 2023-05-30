 

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George
Cover Images/Faye`s Vision/INSTA
Celebrity

The 'Milk' star is wearing a suit when stepping out for a romantic dinner with the 'Blast' actress at Nobu in Malibu, a little over a year after his divorce from the Australian star was finalized.

  • May 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn has seemingly moved on with another beauty following his split from third wife Leila George. A little over a year after finalizing the divorce, the actor/director has been spotted on a date with actress Olga Korotyayeva.

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, the 62-year-old stepped out for a romantic dinner with his alleged new girlfriend. He took the actress, who is best known for her roles in films like "Blast" (2021), "Banking District" (2017) and "Le bonheur" (2013), to Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Sean opted for a formal look in a tailored back suit with a crisp white shirt and a thin black tie. His salt-and-pepper hair was worn shagged and he had scruffy facial hair with a deep tan.

The brunette beauty, meanwhile, looked elegant in a black-and-silver dress with long sleeves and a high slit. She accessorized with a pair of simple earrings and carried a black leather bag.

  Editors' Pick

The two were seen waiting by the valet stand in pictures obtained by Daily Mail. While they did not show any public display of affection at the celebrity hotspot, they did leave together in the same car, suggesting that it was not a business meeting. The pair got into a black sedan which the "Mystic River" star drove.

Sean has been married three times, but they all ended in divorce. He called it quits with his third wife Leila, who is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, in October 2021 after being married for only one year. Their divorce was finalized in April 2022.

In early of this year, he sparked reunion rumors with his ex-wife Robin Wright, with whom he has two children together, after they were seen traveling together. However, the "House of Cards" alum denied that they're back together when she addressed their relationship status in February.

"We were going to an event for our children," so the "Blade Runner 2049" actress told E! News about their trip in January. "We're always gonna be a family, whether we're together or apart, you know, and I think that's beautiful and I wish that for everybody."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Not Serious'

Tom Hanks Hilariously Photobombs Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at Shania Twain's Concert
Related Posts
Sean Penn and Robin Wright Enjoy Spending 'Time Together' Amid Reunion Rumors

Sean Penn and Robin Wright Enjoy Spending 'Time Together' Amid Reunion Rumors

Sean Penn and Ex-Wife Robin Wright Seen Arriving in L.A. After Alleged Trip Together

Sean Penn and Ex-Wife Robin Wright Seen Arriving in L.A. After Alleged Trip Together

Sean Penn and Ex Robin Wright Spotted Traveling Together for First Time in Years

Sean Penn and Ex Robin Wright Spotted Traveling Together for First Time in Years

Sean Penn Writes Text Messages Like They're 'Novels'

Sean Penn Writes Text Messages Like They're 'Novels'

Latest News
Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'
  • May 31, 2023

Tina Turner Compared Having Stroke to Being Hit With 'Lightning Bolt'

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation
  • May 30, 2023

John Stamos No Longer Ashamed of His Disney Obsession After Knowing Ryan Gosling Has Same Fixation

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video
  • May 30, 2023

Offset Can't Get Enough of Cardi B's Bare Booty in Saucy Instagram Video

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett
  • May 30, 2023

Kendra Wilkinson Will 'Forever Love' Ex-Husband Hank Baskett

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts
  • May 30, 2023

NLE Choppa Credits Daughter With Saving Him From Suicidal Thoughts

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed
  • May 30, 2023

'John Wick' Director Insists It Felt Right to End Series With 4th Movie After 5th Film Is Confirmed

Most Read
Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills
Celebrity

Tina Turner's Husband to Inherit Nearly Half of Her $250 Million Fortune, Daughter-In-Law Spills

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

MLB Star Tim Anderson Hits Back at Haters Amid Backlash Over His Affair With Dejah Lanee

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Khloe Kardashian Mocked Over 'Dirty' White Tongue in New Selfie

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Cheers on Sister Blue During Surprise Performance at 'Renaissance' Tour

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Billie Eilish Rants at 'Women Hating Weirdos' for Always Finding Fault With Her Looks

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow Feels 'Blindsided' as She Reveals She Was Actually Dumped by Tyler Stanaland

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Kathleen Turner Deems Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Michael Douglas 'Scornful' for Bedding Bet

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Mark Hamill's Dad More Proud of His Appearance on Bob Hope's Special Than His 'Star Wars' Role

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce

Tina Turner's Abusive Ex-Husband Hired Hitman to Take Her Life After Their Divorce