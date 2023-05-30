Sean Penn Spotted on Dinner Date With Actress Olga Korotyayeva After Divorce From Leila George

Cover Images/Faye`s Vision/INSTA Celebrity

The 'Milk' star is wearing a suit when stepping out for a romantic dinner with the 'Blast' actress at Nobu in Malibu, a little over a year after his divorce from the Australian star was finalized.

AceShowbiz - Sean Penn has seemingly moved on with another beauty following his split from third wife Leila George. A little over a year after finalizing the divorce, the actor/director has been spotted on a date with actress Olga Korotyayeva.

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, the 62-year-old stepped out for a romantic dinner with his alleged new girlfriend. He took the actress, who is best known for her roles in films like "Blast" (2021), "Banking District" (2017) and "Le bonheur" (2013), to Japanese restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Sean opted for a formal look in a tailored back suit with a crisp white shirt and a thin black tie. His salt-and-pepper hair was worn shagged and he had scruffy facial hair with a deep tan.

The brunette beauty, meanwhile, looked elegant in a black-and-silver dress with long sleeves and a high slit. She accessorized with a pair of simple earrings and carried a black leather bag.

The two were seen waiting by the valet stand in pictures obtained by Daily Mail. While they did not show any public display of affection at the celebrity hotspot, they did leave together in the same car, suggesting that it was not a business meeting. The pair got into a black sedan which the "Mystic River" star drove.

Sean has been married three times, but they all ended in divorce. He called it quits with his third wife Leila, who is the daughter of actor Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, in October 2021 after being married for only one year. Their divorce was finalized in April 2022.

In early of this year, he sparked reunion rumors with his ex-wife Robin Wright, with whom he has two children together, after they were seen traveling together. However, the "House of Cards" alum denied that they're back together when she addressed their relationship status in February.

"We were going to an event for our children," so the "Blade Runner 2049" actress told E! News about their trip in January. "We're always gonna be a family, whether we're together or apart, you know, and I think that's beautiful and I wish that for everybody."

