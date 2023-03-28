 

Doja Cat Hits iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet After Plastic Surgeries

The 'Kiss Me More' raptress, who received six nominations at the show, gets covered up during her first public appearance since she had liposuction and breast reduction.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has stepped out in public for the first time after her recent plastic surgeries. The singer/rapper hit the red carpet of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27.

The 27-year-old got covered up in her first public appearance since the cosmetic procedures. She wore a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black leather pants and added a fuzzy white coat loosely draped over her shoulders.

The Grammy Award winner also sported a pair of black shoes and kept her eyes shielded with a pair of black sunglasses. She completed her look with a layer of silver necklaces and gold hoops as her accessories, with a long blonde wig.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet

Doja Cat and Pink at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Also leading the glam on the red carpet were the likes of Pink, Kelly Clarkson and Heidi Klum. Donning an oversized white suit jacket with flowing, oversized white pants, Pink made it a family affair as she brought her two kids, daughter Willow Sage, 11, and Jameson Moon, 6.

Kelly looked classy in a low-cut black top and matching skirt with a belted jacket and black shoes. Becky G stunned in a low-cut sheer black lace gown with a back slit by Julien Macdonald. She completed her look with black heels and wore her brunette tresses in light curls.

  Editors' Pick

Madison Beer also showed some skin in a low-cut silver dress by Paco Rabanne with chain details and matching silver heels. Her hair was styled in an updo as she accessorized with big earrings. Latto (Mulatto) brought color to the red carpet as she opted for a vivid pink leather gown with strappy black heels. Nicole Scherzinger also looked hot in a sleeveless pink gown with a side cutout by Nue.

TLC's two surviving members Tionne Watkins a.k.a. T-Boz and Rozonda Thomas a.k.a. Chilli were matching in black, with similar pantsuits and peekaboo bras. Heidi, meanwhile, put on a busty display in a sizzling blue gown with a large front cut-out and a thigh high side slit showing off her toned legs. She sported matching blue eye makeup, along with her long blue nails, earrings and strappy heels.

Taylor Swift skipped the red carpet, but she did attend the event. Inside the venue, she was spotted wearing a crystal-covered hooded jumpsuit from Alexandre Vauthier Couture with matching high heels. She wore her hair sleek and straight, with iridescent manicure.

Doja Cat Appears to Spill Title of Her New Album

Doja Cat Boasts About Her 'Good'-Looking Boobs After Breast Surgery

Doja Cat's Thighs 'Hurt a Lot' After She Gets Liposuction and Her Breasts Done

Doja Cat Riles Haters After Deleting TikTok Videos and Using Demonic Profile Picture

