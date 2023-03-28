Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

AP Photo/Cover Images/William T Wade Jr Celebrity

The judge-turned-politican's strong statements arrive after the 'Abbott Elementary' actress shared on 'Way Up With Angela Yee' that she was assaulted by a 'famous TV judge' years ago.

Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Judge Joe Brown has addressed speculations that he was the one that Sheryl Lee Ralph was referring to when she recalled being sexually assaulted by "a famous TV judge." The 75-year-old denied the rumors once and for all, threatening to sue anyone who defames him.

In a new interview, Brown said, "It's a warning to anybody listening. I might bring in my legal team and proceed for defamation of character." He continued, "When they put my face next to hers […] that becomes innuendo. That's very destructive to my reputation."

"Not only do I have a long track record ensuring that women get justice when they been done wrong, my motto for the last half century is 'protecting womanhood and promoting manhood' and [sic] those who don't seem to like it," the judge-turned-politician continued.

He also claimed that he never crossed paths with the "Abbott Elementary" actress. "So far, she hasn't said anything that implicates me [but] the fact of the matter is I don't know this woman, never met this woman, certainly haven't had any kind of contact with her," he stressed.

He also denied the speculations on Twitter. "There're false rumors being spread that I mistreated a certain lady ≈ 25 yrs ago. I categorically deny both the accusations & acquaintance with the lady," so he tweeted. "Those rumors started with certain identified parties & spread. They ought 'Cease & Desist' or contemplate a Defamation Action."

Brown's strong statements arrived after Ralph shared on "Way Up With Angela Yee" that she was assaulted by a "famous TV judge" years ago while she was promoting a show at a network event. Not mentioning any name, the TV star recalled on March 20, "I'm at a very public place. I was suited. I had my suit on. I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. He and I were on the same network."

She went on to say, "This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty-a** tongue down my throat. And everybody at the network saw it."

The "Dreamgirls" star then claimed that she tried to report the incident to police and called then-mayor of New Orleans Marc Morial. However, network executives allegedly didn't want the incident to become public. "Somebody on the network tapped me on the shoulder saying, 'Please don't,' " she revealed. "They did not want any bad press around their show, and did not care what had just happened to me."

