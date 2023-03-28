'RHOSC' Star Jen Shah Prison Sentence Reduced by One Year

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star, who is currently behind bars for wire fraud and money laundering, will only serve for 5.5 years now instead of 6.5 years.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah release date has changed, less than two months after she reported to prison. The reality TV star gets her prison sentence reduced by one year as she's scheduled to be released on August 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's inmate database.

While it remains to be seen why her incarceration has been reduced to 5.5 years instead of 6.5 years, her team gave an update on Jen's wellbeing behind bars. "I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week-she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," Jen's rep told PEOPLE March 26.

The rep continued, "She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."

Jen initially pled not guilty after being arrested and indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection to a telemarketing scheme in August 2021. However, she eventually pled guilty to the charges in July 2022.

During the proceedings, the star stated that she had "agreed with others to commit with wire fraud" and admitted that "knew it misled" many victims, some of whom she said were over the age of 55. "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," said Jen at her sentencing. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

The Bravo personality reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas on February 17. "I am surrendering to serve a sentence in a federal prison today," read a statement posted on Jen's Instagram account the day she entered the prison. "It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions. While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime."

