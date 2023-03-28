 

'RHOSC' Star Jen Shah Prison Sentence Reduced by One Year

'RHOSC' Star Jen Shah Prison Sentence Reduced by One Year
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star, who is currently behind bars for wire fraud and money laundering, will only serve for 5.5 years now instead of 6.5 years.

  • Mar 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah release date has changed, less than two months after she reported to prison. The reality TV star gets her prison sentence reduced by one year as she's scheduled to be released on August 30, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's inmate database.

While it remains to be seen why her incarceration has been reduced to 5.5 years instead of 6.5 years, her team gave an update on Jen's wellbeing behind bars. "I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week-she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," Jen's rep told PEOPLE March 26.

The rep continued, "She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."

  Editors' Pick

Jen initially pled not guilty after being arrested and indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection to a telemarketing scheme in August 2021. However, she eventually pled guilty to the charges in July 2022.

During the proceedings, the star stated that she had "agreed with others to commit with wire fraud" and admitted that "knew it misled" many victims, some of whom she said were over the age of 55. "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," said Jen at her sentencing. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."

The Bravo personality reported to Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas on February 17. "I am surrendering to serve a sentence in a federal prison today," read a statement posted on Jen's Instagram account the day she entered the prison. "It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions. While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwyneth Paltrow's Alleged Ski Crash Victim Becomes 'Recluse' After the Accident

Doja Cat Hits iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet After Plastic Surgeries
Related Posts
Jen Shah Hopes to Reconcile With Her Scam Victims

Jen Shah Hopes to Reconcile With Her Scam Victims

Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence

Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence

Jen Shah Celebrates 6.5-Year Prison Sentence for Wire Fraud With Lavish Italian Dinner Party

Jen Shah Celebrates 6.5-Year Prison Sentence for Wire Fraud With Lavish Italian Dinner Party

Jen Shah Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison in Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Case

Jen Shah Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison in Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Case

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow's Alleged Ski Crash Victim Becomes 'Recluse' After the Accident
  • Mar 28, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Alleged Ski Crash Victim Becomes 'Recluse' After the Accident

Doja Cat Hits iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet After Plastic Surgeries
  • Mar 28, 2023

Doja Cat Hits iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet After Plastic Surgeries

'RHOSC' Star Jen Shah Prison Sentence Reduced by One Year
  • Mar 28, 2023

'RHOSC' Star Jen Shah Prison Sentence Reduced by One Year

Billie Eilish Moving Out to New $2.3M House
  • Mar 28, 2023

Billie Eilish Moving Out to New $2.3M House

Emily Ratajkowski Allegedly 'Begging' Olivia Wilde's Forgiveness After Kissing Harry Styles
  • Mar 28, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Allegedly 'Begging' Olivia Wilde's Forgiveness After Kissing Harry Styles

Elijah Wood Reveals He Welcomed Baby No. 2 in 2022
  • Mar 28, 2023

Elijah Wood Reveals He Welcomed Baby No. 2 in 2022

Most Read
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video
Celebrity

Da Brat and Wife Jesseca Dupart Treat Fans To Gender Reveal Video

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Iggy Azalea Grateful for What She's Achieved in Her Career

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Cardi B Says 'People Should Be Grateful' That She Isn't 'as Mean as She Could Be'

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Chris Martin Reveals Beyonce Knowles Has Knee Issue Just Like Him

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Iggy Azalea Sends Temperatures Soaring With Jaw-Dropping Bedroom Thirst Trap

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Zayn Malik's Family Hope Selena Gomez Will Be 'Calming Influence' in His Turbulent Life

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Amanda Bynes' Psychiatric Hold Is Extended as She Refuses to Speak With Family and Friends

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Marriage Turns Into Co-Parenting as They Lost Romantic Sparks

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him

Soulja Boy Rants Against New Jersey Fans for Choosing Food Stamps Over Dinner Date With Him