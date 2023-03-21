 

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
Cover Images/Famous/DAVE PROCTOR
Celebrity

During an Amazon Live session, Kandi addresses Tamar's accusations that the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and her husband threatened the 'Braxton Family Values' star.

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - The drama between Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton continues after Kandi responds to Tamar's claims that she and her husband Todd Tucker threatened Tamar. During an Amazon Live session on Monday, March 20, Kandi addressed the accusations.

"The only thing I'll say right now is … that's not true," Kandi shut down Tamar's allegations. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star added, "My husband never said nothin' to her. He did not threaten her. None of that."

The reality TV star went on to say, "She and I did have words, but he didn't." She later teased, "Some people like to twist things a little bit, but we can talk about it later on a different platform. Or not."

However, Tamar's fiance Jeremy "JR" Robinson suggested that Todd admitted that he did threaten the "Braxton Family Values" star. "For the record, yes I did have a conversation with Todd about what he said to @TamarBraxton - he immediately seemed embarrassed about it," Jeremy wrote on Instagram Story on Monday. "Apologized and wanted to make amends for saying 'you know what it is.' "

  Editors' Pick

Jeremy continued, "He tried to rationalize why he said it, but I stopped him and said it should have never happened. I then asked him to clear it up with Tamar and apologize in person."

Tamar also doubled down on her comments on Instagram. "I'm DONE talking about it. Obviously it happened. Kandi wants to deflect and condone her man's behavior by calling me a 'victim' (smh)… it's abusive and disrespectful and it's NEVER OK FOR A MAN TO STEP TO A WOMAN!!!" she noted. "Fans don't have to agree!! PERIODT!! Everyone have a nice day. God is so good!"

Tamar confirmed her feud with Kandi during her recent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen". During the episode, Tamar was asked about claims that a "Real Housewives" star and her husband "threatened her."

Andy then said, "People think it was [Eva Marcille]." In response to that, Tamar was quick to deny. "It was not," the "Celebrity Big Brother" alum clarified, "And it really did happen. I'm not lying, like I'm not looking for attention or drama anything like. That s**t really did happen."

When Andy asked if she's a full Housewife, Tamar said, "She is a full Housewife." After the host guessed Kandi, Tamar acted coy by sipping her drink. "I thought you and Kandi mended everything after 'Big Brother'?" Andy questioned, to which Tamar replied, "I thought so too. I have no idea. I will tell you the story later."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean
Related Posts
Kandi Burruss Mocks Marlo Hampton Following 'Worlwide' Comments

Kandi Burruss Mocks Marlo Hampton Following 'Worlwide' Comments

Kandi Burruss Sports Baby Bump in New Selfie - Pregnant Again?

Kandi Burruss Sports Baby Bump in New Selfie - Pregnant Again?

Kandi Burruss Reacts to Shooting at Her Restaurant

Kandi Burruss Reacts to Shooting at Her Restaurant

Gunfire Erupted at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant on Valentine's Day

Gunfire Erupted at Kandi Burruss' Restaurant on Valentine's Day

Latest News
Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean
  • Mar 21, 2023

Karrueche Tran Feels 'So Free' After Releasing Hair And Dad's Ashes Into the Ocean

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement
  • Mar 21, 2023

Tom Brady Says His Kids Have Watched Enough of His Games After NFL Retirement

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton
  • Mar 21, 2023

Kandi Burruss Denies Claims She and Husband Todd Tucker Wanted to Fight Tamar Braxton

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore
  • Mar 21, 2023

Blac Chyna on 'Round 2' of Dissolving Fillers, Excited Her Face Isn't 'Super Boxy' Anymore

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics
  • Mar 21, 2023

Iggy Azalea Turns Up the Heat as She Greets Online Fans With Very Cheeky Pics

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years
  • Mar 21, 2023

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Cries After Regaining Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years

Most Read
Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit
Celebrity

Harry and Meghan Signed 'Landlord and Tenant' Agreement on Windsor Home After Royal Exit

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Bruce Willis' Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Marks Dementia-Stricken Husband's 68th Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Ruin King Charles III's Coronation With Their Demands

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Pedophile Gary Glitter 'Sickens' Hospital Staff After Taxpayer-Funded Surgery Following New Arrest

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Larsa Pippen Claims She Had Sex Four Times a Night While Being Married to Scottie: 'Never Had a Day

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Kanye West Joined by Wife Bianca Censori and Daughter North During Church Service

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Harry and Meghan's Children May Be Given Roles If the Couple Attend King Charles' Coronation

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Nick Cannon Explains Why He Calls Mariah Carey 'Not Human'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'

Fans Unamused as Summer Walker Shares Video of Daughter Bubbles 'Beating [Her] Ass'