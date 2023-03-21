 

Tamar Braxton Claims Kandi Burruss and Her Husband Threatened Her

During her appearance on 'Watch What Happens in Live', the 'Braxton Family Values' alum is asked about claims that a 'Real Housewives' star and her husband 'threatened her.'

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton is apparently still feuding with Kandi Burruss. During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Tamar was asked about claims that a "Real Housewives" star and her husband "threatened her."

Andy said, "People think it was [Eva Marcille]." In response to that, Tamar was quick to deny. "It was not," the "Braxton Family Values" alum clarified, "And it really did happen. I'm not lying, like I'm not looking for attention or drama anything like. That s**t really did happen."

When Andy asked if she's a full Housewife, Tamar said, "She is a full Housewife." After the host guessed Kandi, Tamar acted coy by sipping her drink.

"I thought you and Kandi mended everything after '[Celebrity Big Brother]'?" Andy questioned, to which Tamar replied, "I thought so too. I have no idea. I will tell you the story later."

Internet users had mixed responses upon watching the interview. "Man they gotta stop falling for the bait on these questions this just gon start more drama Yall know Kandi gon speak on it. I wish Tamar just would have said I changed and plugged the single @TamarBraxtonHer #WWHL," one fan tweeted.

Catching wind of the post, Tamar responded, "I answered a question like everyone else does. I'm not scared of anyone or the truth! Y'all don't want me to say nothing cause that's not her narrative on tv. It's been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE.. why not this? I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE."

Some others, meanwhile, assumed that Kandi would soon pull out her receipts in response to the revelation. "Kandi digging in her bag of receipts as we speak!" someone said in an Instagram comment. Another fan similarly said, "And Kandi will be on her podcast with receipts and shaky voice."

However, some fans took Tamar's side. "Why do ppl think Kandi is such an Angel? I believe Tamar!!" a user said. "She might be telling the truth cause Kandi addresses EVERYTHING," another fan opined.

