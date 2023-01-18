 

Leonardo DiCaprio Swaps Wild Night With New Girl Victoria Lamas to Enjoy Quality Time With Mom

Cover Images/Instagram/William Davila
Celebrity

The Oscar-winning actor is almost unrecognizable during the night outing with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken at private members club San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is having some quality time with his mother after enjoying a string of dates and nightclub parties with his alleged new girlfriend Victoria Lamas. The "Titanic" actor decided to swap the party lifestyle to accompany his mom Irmelin Indenbirken.

In photos published by Daily Mail on Tuesday, January 17, the Oscar winner was barely recognized when entering private members club San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood as he covered his face with a face mask and his signature black cap.

Leo was also seen wearing a pair of gray pants that he paired with a black jacket and white sneakers. The 48-year-old actor walked behind his mom, who donned black trousers and a matching blazer. The 79-year-old mom teamed the outfit with platform silver sandals.

The outing came amid rumors that Leo is casually dating Victoria, the daughter of Lorenzo Lamas. It's also reported that the "Don't Look Up" actor is still going out with Gigi Hadid, 27, but "they are not exclusive."

Leo was first spotted with Victoria in December before they were seen ringing in 2023 together in St. Barts. After being spotted celebrating New Year's Eve with the 23-year-old beauty, Leo was snapped having fun with bikini-clad women at a yacht party. One of which was identified as his friend Joe Nahmad's model fiancee Madison Headrick.

As for the current nature of his relationship with Gigi, a source close to the pair claimed earlier this month that they "have respect" for one another. "Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things," said the insider.

"They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go," the so-called source added. It's also said that Gigi "is feeling balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter." The daughter of Yolanda Hadid shares 2-year-old Khai with her ex Zayn Malik.

