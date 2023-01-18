50 Cent Trolls Kanye West Following Reports He's Dropped by Lawyers

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent cracked jokes while reacting to reports that Kanye West's legal team is planning to announce that they are no longer representing him in newspaper ads. In an Instagram post, Fiddy mocked the Yeezy designer for being ditched by his lawyers.

"The lawyers don't give a fvck what you do if you pay them," so the "Power" creator/actor wrote in the Tuesday, January 17 post alongside a screenshot of an article about the matter. He continued, "Wait so you mean to tell me they don't even want the man money they dropping him." The post, however, has since been deleted.

The trolling arrived after it was reported that lawyers from the firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are seeking to use newspaper ads to inform the rapper that they have decided to cut ties with him. They claimed that they had no other choice as the "Donda" artist deactivated the phone number they previously used to get in touch with him.

It prompted them to use "alternative means" to reach him and that included putting ads out in 2 L.A.-based newspapers and publicly publishing the order from the judge that allows them to withdraw from the case. The move, which was described as "multi-pronged approach," was designed to "apprise him of the Withdrawal Order" which would finalize him being dropped as a client.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time for 50 Cent to comment on Ye's recent downfall. Back in October, the "In Da Club" hitmaker weighed in on the backlash that the "Gold Digger" spitter faced following his anti-Semitic remarks during his appearance on "The Breakfast Club".

"I think [Kanye West] is in a dangerous area," 50 Cent said in the interview. "Look, I forgive him for the things that he said because I already identify when something's going on that I don't understand... Even the White Lives Matter thing."

He went on to say, "There's nothing for me to say about it, though. I watch it take place and I go, 'OK, yeah,' that's him doing what he does, what Kanye would do. Even the original [Donald Trump] support thing was a little out there for me. Everybody looks at things, they navigate things differently. One week it's, 'I don't want my kids raised by a White woman.' Then the next week it's, 'I want to go home.' "

"It's crazy, it's unpredictable. Unpredictable is entertaining," he said of the whole situation. "You don't know what's gon' happen next. And he's offering a description of crazy. But when you start getting in certain areas, they're not gonna actually be passionate for what's going on with him. 'Cause he's not crazy where he doesn't know what he's saying."

