Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez could have been a part of that infamous three-way kiss with Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Almost two decades since the much-talked-about onstage moment, the singer/actress confirms that she was supposed to be Madge's second smoocher, instead of Christina Aguilera.

During a new interview with E! News to promote her new movie "Shotgun Wedding", the 53-year-old revealed that she had met with Madonna and Britney to plan out the racy act. However, she couldn't make it to the show and was replaced by Xtina.

"That was actually true," J.Lo said when asked if the rumors were true. She elaborated, "I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met - me, her and Britney to do it - at her home. And I just couldn't get off the film."

"So they got Christina to do it. And I didn't wind up doing it. But we had talked about it," the "On the Floor" hitmaker added. Despite being left out of the iconic moment with her favorite artist, the Bronx star has nothing but love for Madonna. "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan, I always have been," she admitted.

While Madonna and Britney's kiss at the 2003 VMAs is still one of the most iconic moments in the industry, Madge's kiss with Xtina gained less attention. At the time, after Madge and Britney smooched, the cameras cut to broadcast Justin Timberlake's reaction, while Madonna proceeded to lock lips with Christina onstage.

In a 2018 interview, the "Reflection" songstress recalled her disappointment after the big moment failed to make an impact. "I definitely saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, 'Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that,' " she said at the time.

Madonna has not responded to J.Lo's claims that she was supposed to be in the three-way kiss.

