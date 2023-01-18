 

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs

Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Supposed to Be in Three-Way Kiss With Madonna and Britney at 2003 VMAs
Instagram/Facebook/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Shotgun Wedding' star claims she had met with Madge and Britney Spears to plan out the racy act, but she couldn't make it to the MTV Video Music Awards and was replaced by Christina Aguilera.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez could have been a part of that infamous three-way kiss with Madonna and Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Almost two decades since the much-talked-about onstage moment, the singer/actress confirms that she was supposed to be Madge's second smoocher, instead of Christina Aguilera.

During a new interview with E! News to promote her new movie "Shotgun Wedding", the 53-year-old revealed that she had met with Madonna and Britney to plan out the racy act. However, she couldn't make it to the show and was replaced by Xtina.

"That was actually true," J.Lo said when asked if the rumors were true. She elaborated, "I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met - me, her and Britney to do it - at her home. And I just couldn't get off the film."

"So they got Christina to do it. And I didn't wind up doing it. But we had talked about it," the "On the Floor" hitmaker added. Despite being left out of the iconic moment with her favorite artist, the Bronx star has nothing but love for Madonna. "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan, I always have been," she admitted.

  Editors' Pick

While Madonna and Britney's kiss at the 2003 VMAs is still one of the most iconic moments in the industry, Madge's kiss with Xtina gained less attention. At the time, after Madge and Britney smooched, the cameras cut to broadcast Justin Timberlake's reaction, while Madonna proceeded to lock lips with Christina onstage.

In a 2018 interview, the "Reflection" songstress recalled her disappointment after the big moment failed to make an impact. "I definitely saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, 'Oh, well, I guess I got left out of that,' " she said at the time.

Madonna has not responded to J.Lo's claims that she was supposed to be in the three-way kiss.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Leonardo DiCaprio Swaps Wild Night With New Girl Victoria Lamas to Enjoy Quality Time With Mom

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Going Through 'Emotional Transition' After Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos to Celebrate New Year

Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos to Celebrate New Year

Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album

Jennifer Lopez to Dish on Her Reconciliation With Ben Affleck in New Album

Jennifer Lopez Chooses Hummingbird as Theme of Her Family Christmas Party After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez Chooses Hummingbird as Theme of Her Family Christmas Party After Ben Affleck Wedding

Latest News
Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post
  • Jan 18, 2023

Facetune Joins Kim Kardashian in Trolling Kylie Jenner on Her Instagram Post

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask
  • Jan 18, 2023

Jessica Chastain Celebrates Not Catching COVID at Golden Globes, Thanks to Diamond-Encrusted Mask

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay
  • Jan 18, 2023

Ice Spice Also Stopped by Police En Route to Music Video Filming With Lil Tjay

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home
  • Jan 18, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Traumatized by Her Death, Refusing to Return to Calabasas Home

Savannah Chrisley Shades Jen Shah After Her Parents Todd and Julie Report to Prison
  • Jan 18, 2023

Savannah Chrisley Shades Jen Shah After Her Parents Todd and Julie Report to Prison

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal
  • Jan 18, 2023

Iggy Azalea Laughs Off Reports About Her Whopping OnlyFans Earnings But Refuses to Reveal

Most Read
Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce
Celebrity

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Iggy Azalea Makes Over $300K in First 24 Hours on OnlyFans Despite Being Trolled Online

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors