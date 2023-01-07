 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Respect' Each Other Amid Rumors He's Dating Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Respect' Each Other Amid Rumors He's Dating Victoria Lamas
Cover Images/Instagram/Milla Cochran
Celebrity

In the meantime, the supermodel is seen in high spirits during her first public sighting since the 'Titanic' actor sparked up a new romance with the 23-year-old daughter of Lorenzo Lamas.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - No more Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid? If a new report is to be believed, the "Titanic" actor and the supermodel "have respect" for one another amid rumors that he's dating Victoria Lamas.

On Friday, January 6, Entertainment Tonight reported that the Oscar-winning actor and the catwalk beauty "are doing their own things." A source spilled to the outlet, "Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things."

The so-called insider further stressed that "they are not exclusive." The informant went on to explain, "They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go." All the while, Gigi "is feeling balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter." She shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with her ex Zayn Malik.

  Editors' Pick

Also on Friday, Gigi was spotted looking in good spirits during an outing in New York City. The 27-year-old beauty looked chic and warm in a quilted oversized tan trench coat over a gray turtleneck sweater and white pants. She paired the ensemble with winter-friendly brown boots and brown-tinted sunglasses.

The outing marks Gigi's first public sighting since Leo sparked up a new romance with Victoria. Last month, the "Don't Look Up" actor was snapped enjoying dinner with the 23-year-old brunette beauty at Bird Streets Club. They're also seen celebrating New Year's Eve together on a yacht in St. Barts.

Before ringing in 2023 together, Victoria's famous dad Lorenzo said in an interview that his daughter is "very smitten" with Leo and that she "likes him very much." The "Falcon Crest" actor even said, "I'm excited for her. I know that it's been a while since she's had a serious relationship. She's got a big heart and she tends to give it freely." However, before his statement was misunderstood, he clarified that "they're friends, they're not in a serious relationship."

You can share this post!

You might also like

50 Cent Bringing '8 Mile' to Television to Honor Eminem's Legacy

Chris Evans Gives Official First Look at His Goofy Romance With Girlfriend Alba Baptista
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio Hosts Party Attended by Scott Disick's Ex Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Hosts Party Attended by Scott Disick's Ex Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Getting Close to Victoria Lamas During NYE Getaway Amid Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Getting Close to Victoria Lamas During NYE Getaway Amid Dating Rumors

Victoria Lamas Is 'Very Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio, Reveals Dad Lorenzo Amid Dating Rumors

Victoria Lamas Is 'Very Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio, Reveals Dad Lorenzo Amid Dating Rumors

Latest News
Louis Tomlinson Calls It Quits With Eleanor Calder Despite Hinting at Wedding Plan
  • Jan 07, 2023

Louis Tomlinson Calls It Quits With Eleanor Calder Despite Hinting at Wedding Plan

Don Lemon Criticizes Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William
  • Jan 07, 2023

Don Lemon Criticizes Prince Harry for Detailing Argument With Prince William

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer
  • Jan 07, 2023

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House
  • Jan 07, 2023

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Respect' Each Other Amid Rumors He's Dating Victoria Lamas
  • Jan 07, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid 'Respect' Each Other Amid Rumors He's Dating Victoria Lamas

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her
  • Jan 07, 2023

Cate Blanchett Pleads for Viola Davis Collaboration, Hopes Davis' 'Magic Wisdom' Rubs Off on Her

Most Read
Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'
Celebrity

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce

TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Prince William 'Livid' When Prince Harry Refused to Shave His Beard for Meghan Wedding

Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal

Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal

Pedophile Singer Gary Glitter Terrified of Jail Attacks If He's Moved to Open Prison

Pedophile Singer Gary Glitter Terrified of Jail Attacks If He's Moved to Open Prison

Kim Basinger Calls Ireland Baldwin's Unborn Baby 'Snoopy' as She Compares It to Puppy

Kim Basinger Calls Ireland Baldwin's Unborn Baby 'Snoopy' as She Compares It to Puppy

Noah Schnapp Finally Comes Out as Gay After Spending Entire Life 'Being Scared' in the Closet

Noah Schnapp Finally Comes Out as Gay After Spending Entire Life 'Being Scared' in the Closet

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument

Prince Harry Snapped at Meghan Markle, Spoke 'Harshly and Cruelly' During Heated Argument