 

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Getting Close to Victoria Lamas During NYE Getaway Amid Dating Rumors

The Oscar-winning actor enjoys a yacht party with his rumored new girlfriend as well as his pals, Drake and Tobey Maguire, in St. Barts for New Year's Eve.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio has further fueled rumors that he and Victoria Lamas are dating. The "Titanic" actor was spotted getting closer to the daughter of Lorenzo Lamas during New Year's Eve getaway in St. Barts.

Paparazzi photos saw the 48-year-old actor partying on a yacht in celebration of New Year's Eve with Victoria, Drake as well as Tobey Maguire. At one point, the Oscar winner, who has been rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid for the past few months, was snapped getting very close to the 23-year-old brunette beauty as they enjoyed a light snack together.

Leo was dressed casually for the boat bash. The "Don't Look Up" actor rocked a white T-shirt, a gray baseball cap and dark shades. As for Victoria, she opted for a striped bandeau, white pants and a colored-printed open blouse.

Despite insiders previously claiming the two were just friends, this marks the fourth time the rumored couple has been spotted together since around the beginning of December. On December 20, Leo and Victoria were seen leaving Los Angeles' hottest private club Bird Streets Club separately but later getting into the same car.

More recently, Victoria's famous father Lorenzo said in an interview with the New York Post that his daughter is "very smitten" with "The Revenant" star and that she "likes him very much." The 1980s heartthrob shared, "She's very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday.. just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

"I'm excited for her. I know that it's been a while since she's had a serious relationship. She's got a big heart and she tends to give it freely," Lorenzo continued. The "Falcon Crest" actor also noted that Victoria "just wants to keep everything private." He went on stressing, "They're friends, they're not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear."

Lorenzo continued, "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

Lorenzo, meanwhile, dismissed any potential concerns about the 25-year age gap between Victoria and Leo. "Age is not really a factor for me as much as respect, trust and communication," the 64-year-old dad explained. "That's the key."

A source also confirmed that Leo is not dating Victoria. The insider told Page Six following the surfaced photo of the two leaving Bird Streets Club, "[They] are not dating." The informant further explained, "Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

As for the nature of Leo and Gigi's nature relationship, a source claimed last week that Leo "isn't serious" with Gigi but they're still "casually going out." The so-called insider told HollywoodLife.com, "Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all."

