 

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors
Cover Images/Instagram/Milla Cochran
Celebrity

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor has been romantically linked to the 23-year-old Slovakian model/actress following his budding relationship with Gigi Hadid.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently still trying to figure out who's the right person for him. The "Titanic" actor was spotted enjoying a yacht party with several bikini-clad women amid rumors he's dating Victoria Lamas.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Oscar-winning star could be seen frolicking with the ladies on Monday, January 2 in St. Barts. His friend Joe Nahmad's fiancee Madison Headrick was identified as one of the bikini-clad beauties.

Leo was also seen chatting the women up and going for a dip. The "Don't Look Up" star only sported a blue bathing suit while going shirtless as he soaked up some sun on a lounge chair. Later, he was joined by several more women as the sun was setting.

  Editors' Pick

The outing came shortly after Leo was pictured getting close to his rumored new girlfriend Victoria during New Year's Eve getaway. Paparazzi photos saw the 48-year-old actor partying on a yacht in St. Barts with Victoria, Drake as well as Tobey Maguire.

At one point, Leo, who had been rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid for the past few months, was snapped getting very close to the 23-year-old daughter of Lorenzo Lamas as they enjoyed a light snack together.

Despite sources previously claiming the two were just friends, the NYE getaway marked the fourth time the rumored couple had been spotted together since around the beginning of December. On December 20, Leo and Victoria were seen leaving Los Angeles' hottest private club Bird Streets Club separately but later getting into the same car.

More recently, Victoria's famous dad Lorenzo said in an interview that his daughter is "very smitten" with "The Revenant" star and that she "likes him very much." The 1980s heartthrob even cryptically said, "I'm excited for her. I know that it's been a while since she's had a serious relationship. She's got a big heart and she tends to give it freely."

Later during the interview, the "Falcon Crest" actor noted that Victoria "just wants to keep everything private." However, before his statement was misunderstood, he clarified that "they're friends, they're not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear."

You can share this post!

You might also like

NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Confirm Their Romance by Going Instagram Official
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Getting Close to Victoria Lamas During NYE Getaway Amid Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Getting Close to Victoria Lamas During NYE Getaway Amid Dating Rumors

Victoria Lamas Is 'Very Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio, Reveals Dad Lorenzo Amid Dating Rumors

Victoria Lamas Is 'Very Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio, Reveals Dad Lorenzo Amid Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Isn't 'Serious' With Gigi Hadid as He's Seen Out With Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Isn't 'Serious' With Gigi Hadid as He's Seen Out With Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Timothee Chalamet to Same Hotspot He Had Dinner Date With Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Timothee Chalamet to Same Hotspot He Had Dinner Date With Victoria Lamas

Latest News
Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance
  • Jan 04, 2023

Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance

Jeremy Renner Shows Injuries in 1st Photo After Snowplow Accident
  • Jan 04, 2023

Jeremy Renner Shows Injuries in 1st Photo After Snowplow Accident

TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Confirm Their Romance by Going Instagram Official
  • Jan 04, 2023

TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Confirm Their Romance by Going Instagram Official

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors
  • Jan 04, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Frolicking With Bikini-Clad Women Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating
  • Jan 04, 2023

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

Justin Bieber Praised by Judge Judy Sheindlin for Turning His Life Around
  • Jan 04, 2023

Justin Bieber Praised by Judge Judy Sheindlin for Turning His Life Around

Most Read
Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged
Celebrity

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to Be 'Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to Be 'Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus