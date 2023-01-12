 

'Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Lead 2023 SAG Nominees

Searchlight Pictures/A24
Movie

The Colin Farrell-fronted movie and the Michelle Yeoh-starring comedy drama top newly-announced nominations for the upcoming 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominate the list of nominees for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the Martin McDonagh-directed comedy-drama movie has scooped five nominations in total, including Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Leading Actor (Colin Farrell), and Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan).

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has also received five nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture, Best Leading Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu).

Other nominees for the Best Leading Actor award include Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy, and Adam Sandler while the other nominees for the Best Supporting Actress prize include Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas, and Danielle Deadwyler.

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris", "Babylon", "The Fabelmans", and "Women Talking" are all also competing for the Outstanding Performance by a cast in Motion Picture gong.

Meanwhile, "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega has been nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award alongside Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, and Jean Smart.

"Only Murders in the Building" stars Martin Short and Steve Martin are in contention to the win the Best Actor in a Comedy Series gong. However, the veteran actors will face competition from Anthony Carrigan, Bill Hader, and Jeremy Allen White.

The Best Supporting Actor nominees include Paul Dano, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Ke Huy Quan, and Eddie Redmayne while the Best Supporting Actress prize will be won by one of Angela Bassett, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu.

The SAG Award winners will be announced on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

