 

Meghan King Mourning Family Unit She Lost, Two Years After Finalizing Jim Edmonds Divorce

Meghan King Mourning Family Unit She Lost, Two Years After Finalizing Jim Edmonds Divorce
The former member of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' admits she feels 'a little bitter' after going through two divorces and one marriage annulment.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan King is jealous of those with a nuclear family. Previously married to baseball player Jim Edmonds from 2014 until 2019, the 38-year-old reality star admitted that she now "mourns" the life they once had together as a family unit with their children Aspen, six, as well as four-year-old twins Hayes and Hart.

"Sometimes looking back on photos like this one I think about the ignorant happiness I felt. In this moment I had no idea things would be the way they are today. I'm a little bitter and I wear that pain with a badge of honor because of how far I've come. I envy others with nuclear families and I mourn the one I lost," she said.

The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star - who was initially married to Brad McDill from 2007 until 2011 and following her divorce from Jim was married to Cuffe Biden Owens from 2021 until 2022 - went on to add, while these days she is the "happiest" she has ever been in her life, the feeling has come at a "very steep price" and she remains "grateful" for the life she once knew with her family.

She wrote on Instagram, "I'm the happiest and wisest and most powerful I've ever been, but at a very steep price. But I'm grateful for those fleeting moments of bliss I felt with the family I once made. Life is different now and families can look all kinds of ways. Remember that."

"Whatever you do, whoever you are, and whatever your situation, remember that. What you define as happiness doesn't define another's. Grace, my friends. Grace is the greatest gift you can give yourself and one another. I love you."

