 

Model Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56, Anna Wintour Pays Tribute

The German model is remembered as the 'European symbol of chic' by Vogue's editorial director shortly after it was announced she died at the age of 56.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tatjana Patitz has passed away at the age of 56. The sad news was confirmed by the model's agent at The Model CoOp in New York City to DailyMail.com. Her cause of death, however, has not yet been revealed.

Patitz was hailed as the "European symbol of chic" by Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of Conde Nast and the global editorial director of Vogue. "She was far less visible than her peers - more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable - and that had its own appeal," she told Vogue.

Vogue was the first outlet to announce the news and the publication actually played a huge role in Patitz's career, helping to launch her on the path to stardom in the 80s.

Patitz was born in Germany and raised in Sweden and she made her first foray into the industry at the age of 17 when she competed in a modelling contest. However, her career really took off in 1988, when she posed for the acclaimed photographer Peter Lindbergh.

Thereafter, Patitz's modelling career went from strength to strength, leading to her becoming one of the so-called 'Big Five' supermodels. In 1990, she actually starred in the music video for George Michael's hit song "Freedom! '90". The catwalk star appeared in the video alongside fellow models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and Linda Evangelista.

Patitz modelled for the likes of Chanel, Donna Karan, and Vivienne Westwood during her career and she also often appeared in the pages of American and British Vogue. She made her last catwalk appearance at Milan Fashion Week in 2019 when she modelled items from Etro's autumn/winter collection.

The catwalk star is survived by her 19-year-old son Jonah.

