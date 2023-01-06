Fans Convinced Miley Cyrus Pays Homage to Madonna With New Album's Cover Art

Instagram Music

Social media users believe that the 30-year-old pop star channels the 'Like a Virgin' performer's 'Sex' book vibes in her upcoming eighth studio album cover.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has unveiled the cover art of her new album and fans were convinced that she pays homage to Madonna with it. Indeed, Miley's "Endless Summer Vacation" cover art looks similar to Madge's 1992 photo that she included in her controversial book "Sex".

On Thursday, January 5, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker revealed its release date and stunning cover artwork alongside an ethereal trailer that teases its thematic universe on her social media platforms. Its album cover finds the 30-year-old "Midnight Sky" performer hanging from a trapeze bar while flexing her toned muscles and donning a black bodysuit, stiletto heels and dark sunglasses.

The cover art looks identical to Madge's 1992 photo from her "Sex" book taken by Steven Meisel. In the black-and-white picture, the "Like a Virgin" singer could be seen dangling above the ocean while naked. She looked up at her hands on the rope hanger.

Upon learning of the similarity, one fan gushed, "Love the Madonna Sex Book era vibes with the new photo! Can't wait for the new album!" Another tweeted, "@MileyCyrus is definitely channeling @Madonna Sex Book Dita vibes with her new album cover! I can't wait to hear the new songs!" Someone else chimed in, "Madonna sweetie your legacy will be honored every year and every month."

When announcing details of her upcoming album, Miley said in a teaser video, "We met each other on the neon dingy, past the manta rays and palm trees. Glowing creatures beamed down from great heights, electric eels and red venom." She added, "In the sky, we could see the riders on horseback, on comets coming toward us, kicking up with laughter."

Of her new album, it's reported that it will feature the likes of SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Rosalia. It's reported that a track featuring Zayn is titled "Hold Me Back", while "Before I Go" will feature SZA.

Miley reportedly will be joined by Billie on "If You Dare", with Harry allegedly joining her on "Hell Five". Rosalia, in the meantime, will likely join the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker on a single titled "Let's Ride".

