Bobby Shmurda Suspected of Dissing Gunna as He Raps About Snitches on New Song

Facebook Music

On the track titled 'Rat N***as', the Miami rapper makes his stance clear on fellow hip-hop stars who take plea deals and leave their friends behind in prison.

Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bobby Shmurda has seemingly weighed in on the YSL RICO case via his new song. On Wednesday, January 4, he debuted a new track titled "Rat N***as", in which he speaks about his stance against fellow hip-hop stars who take plea deals and leave their friends behind in prison.

"Heard [you] snitchin' on all of your friends/ Took a plea deal, left the streets real/ but left your dawg in that pen, n***a," he raps in the snippet shared via his Instagram page. "That pain don't ever end/ What they play back in that courtroom gonna playback in his head, n***a."

He continues rapping passionately in a recording studio in the clip, "Snitch! Man, all y'all n***as b***h/ Man, f**k all y'all rap n***as/ Most of y'all some rat n***as/ All y'all chit chat, n***a." He reiterated in the caption, "Mannn F*** all these rap N***aaas!!!!"

While Bobby could be talking about anyone, people are convinced that he is taking shots at Gunna because of the lyrics, "What they play back in that courtroom gonna playback in his head, n***a." Footage of Gunna taking a plea deal surfaced in December after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

"Oh s**t Bobby might got one, I like how you said that fool!" 50 Cent weighed in on the song. Another wrote in the comment section of Bobby's post, "N***a made a Gunna Diss Record." A third added, "He might as well titled this Gunna."

Bobby himself is known for his loyalty to his friends. He was arrested in 2014 and charged with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. In 2016, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison, which was reduced to five years after receiving credit for the two years he already served awaiting trial. He was released in February 2021. His release was widely celebrated across the hip-hop community.

Meanwhile, Gunna was sentenced to five years in prison, but it was commuted to time served after taking the plea deal. Though prosecutors might call him to testify against Young Thug in a trial, his lawyer already stated that his client would invoke his Fifth Amendment right.

You can share this post!