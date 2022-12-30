 

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More

Miley Cyrus' Upcoming Album Reportedly Will Feature SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and More
The 'Party in the U.S.A.' hitmaker seemingly will release her new music at midnight on January 1, 2023 as she recently launched a countdown clock on her website, a teaser video as well as cryptic posters boasting 'New Year, New Miley.'

  Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Possible tracklist of Miley Cyrus' upcoming album has been leaked online. If a new report is to be believed, the "Wrecking Ball" star's new album will feature the likes of SZA, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Rosalia and more.

On Thursday, December 29, a source who works at Columbia Records revealed that the mentioned artists will be featured on the forthcoming album. The insider also leaked the so-called tracklist.

In a photo obtained by Pop Tingz on Twitter, it could be seen that a track featuring Zayn is titled "Hold Me Back". Meanwhile, "Before I Go" will feature SZA. Milley reportedly will be joined by Billie on "If You Dare", with Harry allegedly joining her on "Hell Five". Rosalia, meanwhile, will likely join the "Party in the U.S.A." hitmaker on a single titled "Let's Ride".

Prior to that, it's reported that Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Paris Hilton will all play roles in Miley's upcoming music video. Per the new report, Selena, Nick and Paris will be starring in the visual for a song titled "Jaded".

Last week, a source close to Zayn spilled that the former One Direction member is currently working together with Miley on their new collaboration. "I can't say too much but Zayn and Miley worked together alongside Ryan Tedder and the song will most likely be on her album," the informant said.

Miley seemingly will release her new music at midnight on January 1, 2023 as she recently launched a countdown clock on her official website. It's the same time she happens to be hosting NBC's New Year's Eve special with Dolly Parton.

In addition to the countdown, Miley released a teaser video on her social media platform. The clip sees a cryptic roadside sign in Los Angeles emblazoned with the words, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY." The phrase is flanked by close-up shots of a lower body wearing a strappy red thong and a tattooed hand digging into a leg.

Not stopping there, Miley placed some cryptic posters teasing her new era across big cities like Los Angeles and Copenhagen. The posters feature a picture of a hand holding her thigh, a close-up photo of a woman's red lingerie and an image of a woman bending her body. The words "New year, new Miley" were written over the image.

