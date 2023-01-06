Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Apartment After His Ex Calls Him Out Over Affair Scandal

Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The '20/20' co-anchor is all smiles as she bundles up in a puffer jacket when leaving her boyfriend's New York City apartment, days after returning from their romantic Miami getaway.

Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continue seeing each other amid all the talks about their relationship. Seemingly unfazed by his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig's recent statement on the pair's widely-publicized romance, Amy has been spotted visiting her boyfriend in New York City.

On Wednesday, January 4, the 49-year-old reporter was photographed as she was leaving T.J.'s NYC apartment. Dressing casually while walking briskly, she flashed a smile as she ignored a paparazzo's question about her future on "Good Morning America".

In photos obtained by Page Six, the "20/20" co-anchor bundled up in a blue navy puffer jacket and dark gray jeans which she teamed with a pair of black sneakers. She also carried a large backpack and wore a pair of stylish aviator sunglasses while seemingly going makeup free.

Amy kept her AirPods in her ears and iPhone in her hands. She stopped periodically to lift her shades to be able to see her screen clearly. She then headed to a nearby subway station, where she was later seen boarding a subway and mingling with fellow commuters.

Amy's visit to T.J.'s apartment comes just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on the pair's relationship. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," her divorce lawyer Stephanie Lehman, head of the New York/New Jersey family law practice Phillips Nizer, told Daily Mail. "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," the lawyer added. "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

T.J. filed for divorce on December 28, while he was on a romantic vacation with Amy in Miami. They had separated since August before his romantic relationship with Amy was exposed in late November.

You can share this post!